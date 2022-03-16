ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux renewed his effort this week to persuade the city council to rescind a restriction it placed on the sale of the former high school on County Street almost three years ago.
He said the restriction, which requires that the facade be retained, has made sale of the property virtually impossible.
A similar request made in 2020 was rejected by the council.
Since May of 2019 the city has issued three “requests for proposals” for the building at 135 County, which was constructed in 1912. It was used for 50 years until the “new” high school on Rathbun Willard Drive was completed in 1962.
None of the RFPs have resulted in a sale.
Maintaining the facade makes any renovation financially difficult if not impossible, Heroux said.
“Based on feedback received from interested developers, we have determined that the façade restriction…poses too great an obstacle for developers to overcome while maintaining economic viability,” he said in a letter to the council on Tuesday.
The facade restriction, along with interior features such as the sunken gym and the auditorium, both located in the middle of the 70,000-square-foot building, make it hard to renovate, Heroux had said previously.
Some developers want to raze it and start fresh, he said.
The inability to sell the structure is costing the city money, especially in regard to paying for the new high school now under construction.
“It is the city’s intention to sell the property to defray AHS project-related borrowing, to return the property to city tax rolls and to end yearly utility and upkeep expenses associated with the building,” Heroux said. “The façade restriction is currently complicating all three of those goals.”
At one time it was estimated that selling the old high school, Briggs Corner School on Oak Hill Avenue and Finberg Elementary School on South Main Street could save the city at least $2 million and maybe as much as $4 million.
But the mayor said he doesn’t believe that amount can be attained with the restriction.
“We can’t even get anyone to make a viable offer on it right now,” he said Wednesday in an email. “We had one offer from one developer who asked us to finance them $1 million and they will take it off our hands. Clearly we did not go for that.
“We are spending about $70,000 a year on heating and insuring the building — we need to heat it so the sprinkler system doesn’t freeze. If the council lifts the façade restriction we will be able to sell it.”
Council President Jay DiLisio referred the mayor’s request to the Property and Claims Committee headed up by Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds, who was one of the proponents of keeping the façade intact.
Reynolds did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
DiLisio said he does not know what decision will be made, but he’s “looking forward” to the debate on the floor.
After three years and three rejected RFPs, “it’s the time to have the discussion,” he said.
Demolition of the current high school, which is 60 years old in its eldest part, is scheduled to start on April 1.
The pool area will be the first to be razed. The rest will be demolished after school lets out in June.
The new school is scheduled to open in September.