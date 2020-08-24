ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux is hoping to sell the former Highland Country Club clubhouse along with three acres on which it sits off Mechanic Street.
Plans to lease the 16,458-square-foot building to a restaurant/caterer failed to gain traction, and converting it into a Council on Aging facility would cost millions of dollars, which the city can’t afford, he said.
The city doesn’t have the borrowing capacity at this time for a project that expensive, Heroux said.
Meanwhile, heating and insurance costs are mounting and putting a drain on an already tight budget, so selling the building and land is the best option, he said.
“It makes sense that we put it back on the tax rolls making money for the city by partitioning off three acres of land out of the total of 93 acres and selling it with some deed restrictions,” the mayor said.
The deed restriction would prevent the property from being used for homes.
“We hope to keep the building operating as the same type of venue that Highland Country Club used it for, which will offer minimal disruption to abutters,” Heroux said.
Proceeds from the sale would be used to pay down the $3.1 million loan the city took out to buy the 93-acre golf course property in 2018. The course has since been converted into Highland Park.
Part of the former golf course, which the city has allowed to return to nature, is a cross-country running track.
The clubhouse was built in 1901. according to assessor’s records, and valued at slightly under $1.3 million.
New property lines must be drawn, which the planning board must okay, and the city council must approve the plan to sell the property.
“Once we know what the property line will look like, I will send a communication to the council asking for their permission to sell the three acres of land,” Heroux said.
He said there are no plans to sell off any more of the park.
“Highland Park is the legacy that last session’s council and I are leaving Attleboro for generations to come,” he said in an email.
“It is a natural park for people to enjoy natural beauty, unlike the perfectly manicured Capron Park; they are intended to be different in character.”
Meanwhile, Heroux is pushing ahead with plans to create an outdoor performance venue in Highland Park.
He has invited a state official to look at the property in hopes of getting a grant to pay for the work, he said.
“I am seeking to get grant money to build a performing arts venue or pavilion for use by the school department, civic organizations, and local businesses to host performing arts events,” Heroux said.
The visit is slated for September.
