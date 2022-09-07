Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux beat out two other hopefuls in the Democratic primary for Bristol County Sheriff on Tuesday.
He will face off against 25-year Republican incumbent Tom Hodgson on Nov. 8.
Heroux won with 41.8% of the vote in the 20 cities and towns in Bristol County. He won 10 of the 20 communities.
The vote totals were: Heroux, 18,095; Nicholas Bernier, a former Bristol County prosecutor, 14,510, and George McNeil, the retired police chief of Somerset, 10,714.
In addition to a blow out win in Attleboro where he garnered 2,582 votes to beat Bernier, who got 556 votes, Heroux swept Attleboro area communities including Norton, Mansfield, Seekonk, Rehoboth and North Attleboro.
In North Attleboro, he won by a nearly 3-1 margin -- 1,394 to Bernier’s 498.
Also critical to his victory was a strong showing in New Bedford, which he won by a vote of 2,674 to 2,169.
Heroux swept south coast towns near New Bedford including Westport, Dartmouth and Fairhaven, which helped seal the win for the three-term Attleboro mayor.
In a victory statement issued early Wednesday morning he thanked the voters and his team for the win.
“I look forward to the next two months of making my case to the voters of Bristol County that not only is it time for change in the Bristol county jail system, but that my vision is a forward thinking, modern approach to corrections,” he said.
“A modern jail system focuses on rehabilitation in order to reduce recidivism. We do this by proper programming, and making sure we know what reform works and what doesn’t. Also, we need to focus on discharge planning and its three pillars -- housing, healthcare and workforce development, so that inmates going back into society have a chance at being successful and are law abiding citizens.”
Heroux pledged he would serve no more than three terms as mayor of Attleboro.
If he beats Hodgson in November, he said he will step down as mayor to take the sheriff’s post.
He wasted little time in putting forth his qualifications for the job which include practical experience and academic training.
“It’s important for voters to know that I am the mayor of Attleboro, I served as a state representative, I worked in the Philadelphia County jail system and the Massachusetts Department of Correction,” he said.
“I have a master’s in criminology from University of Pennsylvania, a master’s in Public Administration from Harvard, and a bachelor’s in Psychology from the University of Southern California. This combination of education and experience makes me exceptionally qualified to be Sheriff of Bristol County.”
He praised his opponents.
“I’d like to thank Nick and George for running a clean campaign and focusing on issues that are important to all of us.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
