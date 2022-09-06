Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux was victorious late Tuesday night in the Democratic primary for sheriff of Bristol County.
“I’d like to thank the voters and my team for tonight’s victory,” Heroux said in a statement. “I look forward to the next two months of making my case to the voters of Bristol County that not only is it time for change in the Bristol County jail system, but that my vision is a forward thinking, modern approach to corrections.”
Sixteen of the 20 cities and towns had reported their results early Wednesday morning.
The Boston Globe had him behind early in the night, but the Globe results did not include numbers from Attleboro where he garnered 2,582 votes or Mansfield where he got 1,024 votes.
By presstime, Heroux had 38% of the vote compared to 35% for Nicholas Bernier and 26% for George McNeil.
Heroux won Attleboro with 73.3% of the vote.
Heroux also won New Bedford with 2,674 votes to Bernier’s 2,169.
Bernier is from Fall River and a former prosecutor.
McNeil, finished third in New Bedford.
Heroux also won Dartmouth.
McNeil, a former police chief of Somerset, trailed both Heroux and Bernier with 8,088 votes.
Locally, Heroux captured 1,394 votes in North Attleboro, 735 in Norton, 532 in Seekonk, and 400 in Rehoboth.
Bernier received 498 votes in North Attleboro, 657 in Mansfield, 410 in Norton, 282 in Seekonk, and 222 in Rehoboth.
McNeil had 359 votes in North Attleboro, 393 in Mansfield, 291 in Norton, 218 in Seekonk, and 221 in Rehoboth.
In his victory statement, Heroux went into more detail on his plans for the office should he defeat longtime incumbent Thomas Hodgson, a Republican, in the Nov. 8 general election.
“A modern jail system focuses on rehabilitation in order to reduce recidivism. We do this by proper programming, and making sure we know what reform works and what doesn’t,” Heroux said. “We need to focus on discharge planning and its three pillars — housing, healthcare and workforce development, so that inmates going back into society have a chance at being successful and are law abiding citizens.
“It’s important for voters to know that I am the Mayor of Attleboro, I served as a State Representative, I worked in the Philadelphia County jail system and the Massachusetts Department of Correction,” Heroux added. “I have a Master’s in Criminology from University of Pennsylvania, a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard, and a Bachelor’s in Psychology from the University of California. This combination of education and experience makes me exceptionally qualified to be Sheriff of Bristol County.”
The candidate also singled out his Democratic rivals.
“I’d like to thank Nick and George for running a clean campaign and focusing on issues that are important to all of us,” Heroux said.
