Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux was victorious late Tuesday night in the Democratic primary for sheriff of Bristol County.

“I’d like to thank the voters and my team for tonight’s victory,” Heroux said in a statement. “I look forward to the next two months of making my case to the voters of Bristol County that not only is it time for change in the Bristol County jail system, but that my vision is a forward thinking, modern approach to corrections.”

Mass. Primary: Democrat Bristol County Sheriff

Name Percentage of votes
Paul Heroux 38%
Nicholas Bernier 35%
George McNeil 27%
84% reporting

