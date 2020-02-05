ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has won his fight to remove Joe Caponigro from the city’s volunteer traffic study commission, but his fight with the city council appears far from over.
On Tuesday a majority of councilors voted against the removal and then agreed to consider a charter change that would give them a voice in any future such actions.
By a margin of 7-3 councilors voted to support a motion by councilor Ty Waterman to oppose the mayor’s removal of Caponigro.
There was no discussion and the vote has no effect on the mayor’s decision to oust the 13-year member of the commission.
Those voting against the motion were Laura Dolan, Richard Conti and Cathleen DeSimone.
Councilor Jay DiLisio was absent.
A motion later in the meeting by council Vice President Kate Jackson to consider a charter change that would give the council a voice in the removal of city officers in the future was referred to the ordinance committee on a unanimous voice vote.
Councilors voting to oppose the mayor’s action were unconvinced that Caponigro had done anything that warranted dismissal.
During the hearing, Heroux repeatedly declined to elaborate on his reasons.
In a letter to Caponigro explaining the removal, the mayor said he was “displeased with a number of specific issues” and that there were “too many ideological differences” between them “to merit a continued place” for Caponigro in the administration.
Heroux told councilors that Caponigro actively worked against his agenda, but refused to provide details and at one point described the move as disciplinary.
On Wednesday the mayor slammed the vote opposing his action, saying councilors violated their oaths of office.
“Less than one month after the seven council members took an oath to support the charter, they voted against my rights under the charter,” Heroux said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “That is not the best way to start a term.”
He claimed the vote was an effort to interfere with his administration, which is a violation of another charter provision.
“The fact is that the ability to remove officials and execute a course of discipline is critical to the running of the city,” the mayor said. “What the council members don’t respect is that the mayor gets to decide who is a member of his or her administration.”
The council vote of opposition was originally scheduled for two weeks ago after the hearing, but was delayed by a parliamentary move known as a “charter objection” executed by councilor Richard Conti.
Conti argued the charter does not call for such a vote and that such a vote could be viewed as “interference with the administration.”
Jackson, who accused the mayor of dismissing Caponigro merely because he didn’t like him, urged the formation of a special commission to review the charter and adopt a provision of state law that would give the council, which confirms most mayoral appointments, a say in the dismissal of those they confirm.
For her and others there was no justification for the removal.
“I do not want to ever have to sit through or have any other council sit through or have any volunteer on a commission or board go through what Mr. Caponigro went through here in our chamber,” Jackson said. “I’d like to see the adoption (of this state law) so that this administration and any future administration cannot do that again to any volunteer for a board or commission.”
The law to which Jackson referred was Chapter 41 Section 61, which says in part that “the mayor may, with the approval of a majority of the members of the city council, remove the head of a department or member of a board before the expiration of his term of office…”
She said she would push for Caponigro to be named to the charter review commission if the council eventually decides to create one.
Currently under the city charter, a mayor may remove “any officer” he appoints.
But a mayor is required to submit the reasons for the dismissal and a hearing must be held if the officer being dismissed requests it.
However, only the mayor makes the final decision giving him or her absolute power in the case.
While Heroux refused to go into detail for his reasons, two public events seem likely to have contributed to it.
In one, the traffic study commission as a whole opposed Heroux’s solution to parking issues on Beagle Club Road.
In another, Caponigro, as a private citizen and a local builder, opposed Heroux’s proposal to for the city to adopt the state’s “stretch energy code,” which was eventually passed by the council.
Caponigro for his part said his oath of office contained nothing about supporting a mayoral agenda.
It only required him to be faithful the job he took on and to act in the best interests of the residents.
He described the dismissal as un-American.
Meanwhile, Heroux said no member of the administration has a right to their appointment.
“Appointed members don’t have the right to be a member of a mayor’s administration,” he said. “None of us have a right to be where we are. We have to earn it and keep it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.