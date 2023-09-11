ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone says she will stay neutral in the upcoming city election rather than endorse candidates for city council and school committee.
Some previous mayors backed friendly candidates either openly or behind the scenes in order to try to elect allies who would support their agendas.
But DeSimone said she will decline to endorse anyone. “I think that is generally a good practice,” she said.
DeSimone said she has to work with whoever gets elected and “I don’t seek to burn any bridges.”
Hopefully, all the candidates will keep an open mind and work toward compromise, she said.
The first-term mayor has no opposition in the Nov. 7 city election.
A former city councilor, she became mayor after a March special election to fill the office after former Mayor Paul Heroux resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.
No one came forward to challenge her this time around, so there is only a scattering of city council and school committee races on the ballot.
In Ward 2, Jennifer Royster and Pamela Foa are competing for city council. There are seven candidates for five at-large, or citywide, council seats. They are incumbents Ty Waterman, Jonathan Tavares, Jay Dilisio and challengers Laurie Sawyer, Timothy Barone, Nicholas Lavoie and Antonio Pentimalli.
The school committee races involve incumbent Dianne Sawyer and challengers James Poore in Ward 1, first-time candidates Michael Wagner and Aaron Bennett in Ward 3, and incumbent Scott Domenici and challenger Tara Finn in Ward 6.