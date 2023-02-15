ATTLEBORO — The first note of discord in the special election for mayor was sounded Wednesday when City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone accused Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio of “waffling” on the city buying the idle Locust Valley Golf Course.
She said she has been firm in her commitment to buy the land off Locust Street to prevent a major development there while DiLisio has not.
DeSimone said she would prefer to redevelop old buildings in the downtown for housing than build on open land.
She also took note of the campaign contributions DiLisio has received from developers and Locust Valley co-owner Raymond Bourque.
“Jay has been waffling on Locust Valley,” she said in a prepared statement. “This is concerning considering that he has received donations from a few developers and one of the owners of Locust Valley.”
DiLisio said there has been a lot of talk on the purchase of Locust Valley but it is not listed as being for sale.
He has previously said he was leaning toward buying the property if elected, but Wednesday said the purchase would be a complex process. The city needs a plan first, he said.
He also pointed out that DeSimone has said she would buy the property only if the city could afford it.
As acting mayor, DiLisio said he has talked to City Hall staff and the owners about the future of the site.
“I have been quite clear about my position on Locust Valley,” he said in a statement. “I have also been quite clear that I will not make promises that I can’t keep.”
DiLisio, 46, DeSimone, 56, former City Councilor John Davis, 57, and political newcomer Timothy Barone, 47, are competing in the Feb. 28 special election to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Paul Heroux, who resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.
Davis and Barone reaffirmed their commitment to buy the land to prevent development and Barone also said of DiLisio’s position, “too many hardcore maybes make an administration too chaotic.”
While DeSimone took note of DiLisio’s contributions from developers, she said in a brief telephone interview she did not want to single any of them out.
State records show that Bourque donated $500 to DiLisio’s campaign. Among developers, Tim Caponigro gave $500, Joe Capronigro contributed $75, Marco Crugnale, who has large developments downtown, donated $250, John Anthony of Anthony Properties gave $500, and Brian Shui, also of Anthony’ Properties, donated another $500.
Anthony Properties is a Dallas, Texas-based firm that has been eying the Atlantic Golf Center on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro for a large housing development.
DeSimone also faulted DiLisio for incorrectly saying on occasion that the city has the right of first refusal on the sale of Locust Valley, in other words, the first opportunity to buy it.
DiLisio corrected that position Wednesday and city Assessor Julie Hobson confirmed that the right expired five years after Locust Valley closed and ceased to be recreation land.