Attleboro City Hall

 {&photoCredit}Sun Chronicle file photo//

ATTLEBORO — Mayoral candidate John Davis announced Sunday he would decline to take a city salary for the rest of 2023 if he wins the Feb. 28 special election in Attleboro.

John Davis

The four-way special election will determine who will be mayor for the rest of the unexpired term of former Mayor Paul Heroux who resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.

mayoral candidates combo photo

Attleboro mayoral candidates, from left, Timothy Barone, John Davis, Cathleen DeSimone and Jay DiLisio