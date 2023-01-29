ATTLEBORO — Mayoral candidate John Davis announced Sunday he would decline to take a city salary for the rest of 2023 if he wins the Feb. 28 special election in Attleboro.
The four-way special election will determine who will be mayor for the rest of the unexpired term of former Mayor Paul Heroux who resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.
Davis is running against Timothy Barone, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and acting Mayor Jay DiLisio, who was city council president before Heroux resigned.
The starting salary for mayor is about $110,000 and has regularly scheduled raises. Heroux was making $134,000 when he left.
Davis said his election would save the city about $100,000, including roughly $75,000 in salary and $25,000 for negating the need to have another special election if a city councilor is elected mayor and the council position needs to be filled.
He said he is motivated by all the voters he has talked to who say they are having a tough time financially.
“At a time when people are struggling and the city can’t even afford to adequately maintain our streets and water pipes, I feel I must do my part to help,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page and distributed to the media.
He said public service has always been more important to him than money.
His opponents were critical of the proposal.
DeSimone said she recognizes families are struggling but she has a family of four of her own and is not in a position to defer her salary.
She also questioned the move by Davis.
“It almost comes across as an attempt to bribe voters and I think it distracts from important issues like building a new senior center and acquiring Locust Valley,” she said. Locust Valley is an idle golf course the city is considering buying for open space.
“Electing and paying a well-qualified, educated, and experienced leader like myself is an investment in our future and should not be minimized with a gimmick like this,” she said.
Barone, a newcomer to city politics, was also critical.
“You get what you pay for,” he said.
Baron added “people should get paid for the job they do.”
He also said he would be willing, if elected, to donate 10 percent of his salary to hire a consultant firm to evaluate the efficiency of city government, if it is permissible.
DiLisio said he believes state law requires cities to appropriate money for all salaries. If Davis is elected and refuses the salary, the money would end up as a surplus and Davis as mayor would determine how it is spent.{div dir=”auto”}The question then is how the left over money is spent, he said.{/div} {div dir=”auto”} {/div} {div dir=”auto”}{div dir=”auto”}”As I have said many times, John Davis is a friend and all-around good guy. I think his gesture is admirable,” DiLisio said.{/div}{/div}When Heroux was first elected, he proposed reducing the mayor’s salary but the city council would not go along with the move.
Davis said he is unsure at this point of all the technicalities involved in temporarily declining a salary for the rest of the year.
He said he would begin taking a salary in 2024 if he is re-elected in the regular fall election.