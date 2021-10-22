ATTLEBORO — Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor, will speak live at 8 a.m. Saturday on the “Out and About with Elaine” show on WARA 1320 AM and wararadio.com.
He will answer questions on his vision for Attleboro.
His wife and campaign manager, Nicole Bento McGhee, will speak live at 9 a.m. Saturday with host Dave Kane on WARA 1320 AM and wararadio.com.
Nicole will share her perspective on the campaign and more on her husband’s vision for the city.
