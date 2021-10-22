Mayoral Debate

Mayoral candidate Todd McGhee takes part in an Oct. 14 debate at Attleboro City Hall.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor, will speak live at 8 a.m. Saturday on the “Out and About with Elaine” show on WARA 1320 AM and wararadio.com.

He will answer questions on his vision for Attleboro.

His wife and campaign manager, Nicole Bento McGhee, will speak live at 9 a.m. Saturday with host Dave Kane on WARA 1320 AM and wararadio.com.

Nicole will share her perspective on the campaign and more on her husband’s vision for the city.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.