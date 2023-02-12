ATTLEBORO — Candidates running in the special mayoral city election will face off Monday during a debate at city hall.
The event, sponsored by The Sun Chronicle and DoubleACS Attleboro cable, begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers. It will be shown live on Attleboro municipal channels 15 and 98, as well as on YouTube.
Peter Gay, executive director at North TV, will moderate the event. Panelists include Sun Chronicle columnists Mike Kirby and Bill Gouveia, and community member Crystal Brown-Battle.
Three of the four candidates -- former city councilor John Davis, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio -- have confirmed they will attend. A number of messages were left for the fourth candidate, political newcomer Timothy Barone, but The Sun Chronicle had not heard from him as of Sunday.
The debate is expected to last around 90 minutes.
The mayor's seat was left vacant when longtime mayor Paul Heroux left in December after being elected Bristol County sheriff.
DiLisio, who was council president at the time, took over the role of acting mayor as the city charter stipulates.
Craig Borges is Executive Editor of The Sun Chronicle. He may be reached at 508-236-0337.