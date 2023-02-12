mayoral candidates combo photo vertical

Mayoral candidates, clockwise from top left, Timothy Barone, John Davis, Jay DiLisio and Cathleen DeSimone.

ATTLEBORO — Candidates running in the special mayoral city election will face off Monday during a debate at city hall.

The event, sponsored by The Sun Chronicle and DoubleACS Attleboro cable, begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers. It will be shown live on Attleboro municipal channels 15 and 98, as well as on YouTube.

Craig Borges is Executive Editor of The Sun Chronicle. He may be reached at 508-236-0337.