ATTLEBORO — The four candidates for mayor in the special election scheduled for Feb. 28 — Timothy Barone, John Davis, Cathleen DeSimone and Jay DiLisio — got their first chance to make their cases to the public on Wednesday night.
A forum, held before an estimated 200-300 people, was put on by the student council of Attleboro High School in the 873-seat Robert H. Bray Auditorium at the new high school.
It was the first public event to be held in the facility, which is more like a theater than an auditorium.
In the 90-minute forum, the candidates expressed what was important to them, spurred by questions from students.
And they agreed on many points.
The candidates were strictly controlled on time and the forum, which was advertised at 90 minutes, came in at exactly that.
Each candidate had opening and closing statements.
Jay DiLisio
DiLisio, who as city council president became acting mayor when Paul Heroux left to assume his new job as sheriff of Bristol County, took the city’s reins on Wednesday of last week.
He touted his municipal experience on the council, redevelopment authority and police commission.
And he said he has already reached out to state and local officials to form relationships.
“We need a leader who is not afraid to be bold,” he said. “I am that leader.”
One of the things he said he would do is build a new senior center.
In fact that’s one thing all candidates seemed to agree on — a new senior center is needed.
And DiLisio also pushed for a new police station in South Attleboro, arguing city taxpayers can’t afford a tax override for a new combined police and fire complex.
John Davis
Davis touted his management abilities.
He acquired those running a manufacturing company here in Attleboro for decades.
He served four terms on the council representing Ward 5 and has twice run for mayor.
Davis was also a board member for Self Help Inc. and lately has been running a small home repair business.
“This is a public interview for a job,” he said. “The mayor is the CEO of the community.”
Davis said the mayor is responsible for managing daily activities so the residents are provided with excellent services.
But he said he won’t rely on himself alone.
“You are only as good as the staff you surround yourself with,” he said.
Timothy Barone
Barone touted his life experience in Attleboro, where he was born and raised.
He touted his education at Bishop Feehan High School and Providence College where he graduated with a degree in biochemistry.
And he put forth a work history that included cancer research at Boston University and a research and development job with Amgen, a biotech company in California.
He emphasized the people would be his boss.
“I hope to be your employee,” he told the crowd.
Cathleen DeSimone
DeSimone is a college administrator at Bridgewater State University, an attorney and a city councilor.
She said the city is on the right track, but greater things can be done.
“I believe Attleboro is headed in the right direction,” she said. “By any measure, Attleboro is a great city, but I think we can be greater.”
Things important to her are supporting the police and fire departments and preserving open space, and that includes the acquisition of Locust Valley, and the construction of a new senior center — and that got her a laugh.
“I want to build a new senior center for John and I hope he’ll be very happy in it,” she said of Davis.
And she said the city should do more to make sure homes here are affordable.
The question of improving downtown was raised.
Barone said one thing that spurred him to run for mayor was the 67% increase in parking fees.
He said he’d roll those back. And he would seek ways to improve foot traffic for businesses in the center.
DeSimone said she’d like to streamline the permitting process for new business.
And DiLisio said the city needs to be marketed.
He said more housing is needed downtown.
“This will attract new business downtown,” he said. “We can do this and we will do this.”
Davis said there are too many obstacles for businesses downtown and he would work to eliminate them.
Priorities for the city were raised at the forum.
DeSimone said replacing water mains would be one of her priorities and she would budget for more street repairs and sidewalks.
DiLisio said the water connection with Pawtucket needs to be completed.
It’s been in the works for years and when the next drought hits it may be sorely needed.
And he said the city needs to work on reducing the concentration PFAS in its water system.
Davis said roads need work. “If we can’t maintain our roads what can people count on us to do?” he asked.
Barone said the people he talked to on the campaign trail said the water supply was a concern and the trash bins are too small.
Making the city more attractive was also discussed.
DeSimone rattled off a number of attractions it already has such at the zoo and two museums, but she noted that she’d like to see a pavilion built for entertainment, a rooftop bar, a bakery, a carousel and more trees and plantings.
DiLisio said the city has “the best access to public transportation,”but that the South Attleboro MBTA station needs to be reopened.
He said he’s working with state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro on that project.
The topics of homelessness, housing prices and food shortages were broached.
DeSimone said the state is 100,000 homes short of affordable housing and that she would work on that problem in the city and work to protect mobile homes as well.
“Housing is a huge issue here and everywhere,” she said.
DiLisio touted his efforts at helping to set up food drives.
“It’s neighbors helping neighbors,” he said. He noted diaper drives have also helped at least 300 families.
Barone said a good business climate would get people off the street and into jobs.
Closing statements helped define the candidates as well.
“I will never stop working for the council on aging, the veterans, the police and fire departments and for housing you can afford to live in,” DeSimone said.
Barone said he would follow the tenets of Go USA (GOUSA), which means the people are his boss.
“I’ll work for you, I’ll be your employee,” he said. “Anything less will not be acceptable.”
DiLisio touted his experience.
“I’m the one candidate with the municipal and executive experience to lead this city,” he said.
And Davis said the city can do better “and I can play a role in making it better.”