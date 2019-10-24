ATTLEBORO — The first debate between Mayor Paul Heroux and challenger Heather Porreca proved to be a contentious event, highlighted by Heroux accusing Porreca of lying and Porreca labeling Heroux a “bridge burner.”
Wednesday night’s session was sponsored by local cable station DoubleACS and radio station WARA and was moderated by Paulo Salgueiri and John Davis. It was tense for most of its 60 minutes, but reached its height toward the end when accusations flew in front of an audience of about 100 at City Hall.
At one point Porreca, the city council’s vice president, alleged that the first-term mayor turned down a request from a disabled person for a new sidewalk, which Heroux labeled a lie.
“I did not say that, that’s a complete mischaracterization,” he said. “It’s just not true.”
He said Porreca “mischaracterizes” what he says “over and over again.”
Heroux submitted an email chain to The Sun Chronicle to show the sidewalk is on a list for repair.
Porreca also said Heroux’s administration is in disarray and has resulted in employee grievances.
She accused him of “driving a wedge” between employees, engaging in “shouting matches” and sending “nasty emails” that create divisions.
“I’ve been on the receiving end of a Paul tirade,” Porreca said. “How can you rebuild bridges you have burned? How can you effectively lead a city?”
Heroux blasted back, charging she has interfered with his running of the city.
“That was me laying down the law because you were overstepping your authority,” he said.
Heroux acknowledged some don’t like his management style.
“Some people are disappointed in the way I handle things, but I’m not worried about friendships. I’m trying to do the right thing,” he said.
And he said the accusation of disarray is overblown.
“If I wasn’t working well with all these people we wouldn’t have all these things going on,” he said, referring to ongoing projects including his energy program and downtown development.
And then he took another swipe at Porreca.
“If you’re elected mayor, I hope to God that nobody treats you like you’ve treated me,” Heroux said.
In her closing statement, Porreca responded that Heroux’s leadership has more to do with “power and ego.”
She said her administration will be about humility where everyone will have a “seat at the table.”
During the less contentious parts of the debate, Porreca said that downtown revitalization is not moving fast enough, while Heroux countered that change takes time and at least three projects are moving forward.
He pointed out that a plan to put apartments in the Foster Building on Union Street has been fully permitted and said there’s an “offer on the table” to buy the former Briggs Hotel on South Main Street.
He also said the ARA is about to complete the sale of a lot at South Main and Wall streets to developer Marco Crugnale, who’s planning to build an apartment building mirroring Renaissance Station North on the opposite corner.
“Money is changing hands,” he said.
“I’m trying to get a lot of commuters into the old mill buildings,” Heroux said. “Foot traffic will create demand for restaurants and coffee shops.”
Porreca, who unveiled an ambitious plan last summer to bring $1 billion in development money to the city, claims she has developers waiting in the wings.
Some of her plans include building apartments and parking areas above existing buildings, such as The Sun Chronicle building on South Main and others on North Main Street.
“I can bring (economic development director Catherine Feerick) developers who are already calling me and want to come here,” she said.
Hindered by councilors
Meanwhile, Heroux argued that his administration has been purposely hindered by some members of city council.
“Some councilors I have excellent relationships with, but others are actively working against me because they have plans to run against me,” he said. “Politics is not always a nice business.”
He said the campaign is “one of the most negative” in which he’s been involved.
Heroux said the council has “kicked him around,” but that he’s only openly criticized them twice. He believes some try to usurp his authority.
“The council has tried to take more of an administrative role,” he said. “There’s always tension between the 11 persons who think they can run the city better than the one person who was elected to do it.”
Porreca fired back that the council acts with greater civility than the administration and that Heroux has an “inflated view” of what “interference with the administration” means.
She argued that councilors do not need his permission to talk to department heads.
While Heroux may limit public shots at the council, his private complaints are ceaseless, she said.
“It doesn’t stop you from saying it to anyone and everyone who will listen,” Porreca said.
Congressional run?
With rumors afoot that Heroux may want to run for Congress, Porreca pushed the mayor on the issue.
And she charged that he’s often commented privately that he does not want to be mayor.
Heroux took issue with both.
“If I get reelected as mayor, I’m sticking around,” he said. “I’m not running for Congress. You misquote me over and over again. I’ve said over and over again I’m not interested in running for Congress, but that’s not good enough for you.”
“I have not said I do not want to be mayor,” Heroux said. “It’s the most rewarding job of my life.”
Porreca, in turn, took issue with that.
“I think there’s a lot of revisionist history going on here,” she said.
She claimed Heroux, if re-elected, would “hold the city hostage” while scouting out other jobs and would not hesitate to “use the mayor’s job as a stepping stone to higher office.”
“I will serve for as long as there’s a job to be done,” Porreca said. “I have no greater political aspirations.”
Touting accomplishments
Heroux argued that his accomplishments — which include establishing a new energy policy, acquiring Highland Park and pushing revitalization, especially the development of the Union Street block — qualify him for re-election.
And he pushed Porreca to name her accomplishments.
She said that while her role as a legislator limits individual accomplishments, she’s proud of her collaborative efforts.
As a councilor, Porreca said she’s assisted “hundreds of residents” with various problems.
She touted her support for the creation of a transit-oriented development district and development of New England Sports Village.
Porreca said she’s worked hard “to make it possible to bring business here.”
“Those are things as a legislator I am able to do,” she said.
Heroux, however, claimed Porreca has failed to yield any significant results in her six years on the council.
He challenged her to bring her developer contacts to him.
“Why have you not brought them here to talk to me?” he asked.
Porreca said the developers would “rather work with (her)” than Heroux.
Heroux asked Porreca to specify her efforts to support capital projects for the schools, and she fired back that she was a big supporter of the biggest capital project ever, the new $260 million high school.
The mayor claimed Porreca supported a budget that resulted in the layoff of 30 teachers in 2016, but Porreca pointed to the record which shows she was one of five who voted against the budget.
The next day Heroux acknowledged that he “remembered it wrong.”
The election is Nov. 5.
