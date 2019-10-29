ATTLEBORO — Mayoral candidate Heather Porreca was surprised when she got literature in the mail that supported her campaign but was not sent by her committee.
It came from a political action committee called Massachusetts Majority Independent Expenditure PAC, which has some very well-off contributors.
“We didn’t know where it came from,” she said during an editorial board meeting with The Sun Chronicle last week.
The mailer contained an old family photo lifted from the Porreca family’s social media.
“We have no idea who they are,” husband Eddie Porreca said Monday in an email to The Sun Chronicle, referring to the MMIE PAC. “I too tried to look them up on (the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance website) and could not find them.
“I called OCPF to make sure there was nothing I had to report. OCPF confirmed they were a registered PAC and that the responsibility was on them to report. I Googled a couple of the names, but we don’t know any of them.”
Heather Porreca, a three-term city councilor and the council vice president, is battling incumbent first-term mayor Paul Heroux for the corner office. The election is Nov. 5.
Jason Tait, a spokesman for OCPF said MMIE is a special kind of PAC that can choose candidates to support or oppose.
However, it cannot contact candidates and candidates cannot contact it, which is why Porreca was surprised when she got a mailing.
“An IE PAC, commonly referred to as a Super PAC, can make unlimited expenditures to support or oppose candidates, so long as there’s no communication between the IE PAC and the candidate,” Tait said in an email. “A traditional PAC, generally, makes contributions to candidates of up to $500 per year.”
MMIE PAC has sent at least two mailers supporting Porreca. The first used an older photo of the Porreca family lifted from a social media site.
“I guess we are overdue for a new family photo on social media,” Eddie Porreca said, noting his son is now taller than him.
The second mailing had a more recent photo of Heather Porreca and the family dog.
Chairman of MMIE PAC, Gregg Lisciotti, is a developer and former Republican candidate for Congress from Leominster.
He issued a statement through publicity consultant Jim Barnett when contacted by The Sun Chronicle.
“We need more people in public office who stand for civility, bipartisanship, fiscal responsibility and common sense,” he said. “And we are supporting candidates around the Commonwealth who embody those values.”
Heroux took issue with each of Lisciotti’s points.
He claimed he’s been more civil to Porreca than she has to him during the campaign and that Lisciotti is not acting in a non-partisan way in supporting Porreca, a Republican, for mayor.
Heroux said he’s proven his fiscal responsibility by producing two balanced budgets and argues that he exercises common sense by relying on the advice of his department heads on city issues.
Contributors to the MMIE PAC listed on one of the mailings include Lisciotti, owner of Lisciotti Development Corp., along with other Massachusetts business magnates, such as Robert Hale, owner of Granite Telecommunications, Niraj Shah and Steven Conine, founders of online home store Wayfair, Daniel J. Quirk, owner of a string of auto dealerships, and Raymond Stata, co-founder Analog Devices.
