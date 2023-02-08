ATTLEBORO — City voters will get a chance to learn more about the candidates running in the special mayoral election when they face off at a debate Monday night at city hall.
The event, sponsored by The Sun Chronicle and DoubleACS Attleboro cable, begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers. It will be shown live on Attleboro municipal channels 15 and 98, as well as on YouTube.
Peter Gay, executive director at North TV, will moderate the event. Panelists will include Sun Chronicle columnists Mike Kirby and Bill Gouveia, and community member Crystal Brown-Battle.
Three of the four candidates — former City Councilor John Davis, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio — have confirmed they will be at the debate. A number of messages were left for the fourth candidate, political newcomer Timothy Barone, but The Sun Chronicle had not heard from him by press time.
The debate is expected to last around 90 minutes.
