ATTLEBORO — City voters will get a chance to learn more about the candidates running in the special mayoral election when they face off at a debate Monday night at city hall.

The event, sponsored by The Sun Chronicle and DoubleACS Attleboro cable, begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers. It will be shown live on Attleboro municipal channels 15 and 98, as well as on YouTube.

Craig Borges is Executive Editor of The Sun Chronicle. He may be reached at 508-236-0337.

