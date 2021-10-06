ATTLEBORO — City mayoral candidates Paul Heroux and Todd McGhee will square off in a debate scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, at City Hall.
The event, set to begin at 7 p.m., will be moderated by Peter Gay, Sun Chronicle columnist and North TV executive director.
The 90-minute debate is sponsored by The Sun Chronicle and Attleboro’s community cable TV station, Double ACS, along with the United Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Panelists will be Sun Chronicle columnist and former editor Mike Kirby, Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia, and community member Crystal Brown-Battle, who is an author and works in the insurance industry as a senior account specialist.
A special guest panelist, Wamsutta Middle School seventh grader Shane Mukasa, will kick off the questioning of the candidates. Mukasa is a student reporter for Scholastic Kids Press.
The debate will be broadcast live from City Council chambers on DoubleACS. It can be viewed on Comcast channels 15 and 98, DoubleACS.com, thesunchronicle.com, and on DoubleACS’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
People can attend the debate in person but masks are required.
Heroux, 45, a former state representative who has been Attleboro’s mayor for the past two terms, is running for what he says will be his last term in office.
He is being challenged by 57-year-old McGhee, a private security consultant and former state trooper.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.