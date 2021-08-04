ATTLEBORO — There will be just one race on the city’s Sept. 21 preliminary ballot this year.
Incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux will face off against challengers Todd McGhee and James K. Poore.
But an anticipated three-way contest for the Ward 6 seat on the city council failed to materialize after two prospective candidates did not submit their nomination papers to the city election office for certification by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
Heroux, 45, is seeking what he says will be his third and last term.
McGhee, 56, is a first-time candidate and former state police officer.
Poore, 49, has run for council in the past and works in the hazardous waste industry as a truck driver.
All three had their nomination papers certified as of last month.
The top two finishers in next month’s preliminary will face off in the municipal election Nov. 2.
Three potential candidates had taken out nomination papers for the Ward 6 council job — Diana Holmes, Mark Willis and Klaudia Gajda — setting up another possible preliminary contest. However, as of Tuesday’s deadline only Holmes, the incumbent, had her nomination papers certified.
Six candidates for the five at-large council seats — incumbents Peter Blais, Richard J. Conti, Cathleen DeSimone, James J. Dilisio and Ty Waterman, and challenger Daryl Velez — are all certified.
Tanuja Goulet Arany withdrew from the at-large race and has become certified to run for the Ward 2 council seat being vacated by council President Mark Cooper. She will face Kelly A. Bennett, whose nomination papers were certified on Tuesday.
As for the other ward seats, incumbent Sara Lynn Reynolds is certified for Ward 1 council and will be unopposed and incumbent Todd M. Kobus is certified for Ward 3 and is unopposed as well.
Michael Angelo and Roxanne Houghton are certified for the Ward 4 seat being vacated by Kate Jackson, who is running for city clerk against Laurie Sawyer. Current clerk Stephen K. Withers Sr. is not seeking reelection.
Laura Dolan is unopposed as a candidate for the Ward 5 council seat.
All of the candidates for the ward school committee seats are running unopposed and have had their nomination papers certified. They are Dianne E. Sawyer in Ward 1; William Larson in Ward 2; Stephen K. Withers Jr. in Ward 3; Lynn Porto in Ward 4; Chris Frappier in Ward 5 and Scott Domenici in Ward 6.
The three candidates for the three at-large school committee seats — James J. Stors and Robert P. Geddes, incumbents, and Shannon G. Johnson — will run unopposed. Timothy F. Morin, who had taken out papers, did not return them by the deadline.
Zaida Keefer is running unopposed for city collector and Laura Gignac will be unopposed for city treasurer.
