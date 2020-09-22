ATTLEBORO — Public hearings on sweeping new rules that would ban the use and sale of eight products deemed environmentally harmful will be held Oct. 6 in City Hall and on the Internet platform Zoom.
While Mayor Paul Heroux proposed the restrictions be covered by one ordinance, city council President Mark Cooper decided to separate them and hold a public hearing on each so that those in favor of some and not others could make different arguments.
“Logistically it makes sense to do that,” he said.
A ninth public hearing will be held on whether the city should ban the release of balloons into the air.
The hearings on the Environmental Protection and Prevention Ordinances will begin at 7 p.m.
Seven people will be allowed in council chambers at one time if they want to appear in person to express their views.
Three councilors including Cooper and city clerk Steve Withers will be there in person and the rest of the council will appear via Zoom.
The public may also express their opinions via Zoom.
Heroux hopes to ban Styrofoam food containers and cups, plastic food containers and cups, fluorescent compact light bulbs which contain mercury, insecticides containing neonicotinoids, single-use plastic water bottles, muro-plastic exfoliating beads found in body washes, plastic shot bottles and single-use plastic straws.
He said the materials pollute waterways, injure or kill wildlife, create greenhouse gases in their production, litter the streets and in some cases are harmful to humans.
The insecticides containing neonicotinoids kill bees, which are crucial for pollination, he added.
“This Environmental Protection and Prevention ordinance is designed to make Attleboro a cleaner, greener, healthier place for this generation and generations to come,” Heroux said in his proposal. “This ordinance makes a statement that Attleboro is serious about doing its share to protect the environment.”
