ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux’s controversial amendment to the city’s wetland protection ordinance has gone down to defeat.
The city council nixed the controversial measure Tuesday on a 7-4 vote. It would have expanded the city’s “no disturb” wetland zone from 25 to 75 feet.
The council’s ordinance committee amended the proposal to a 50-foot no disturb zone and added a number of exemptions for property owners, but it still failed to gain approval.
Heroux blamed a “disinformation” campaign for the proposal’s failure and said he will try again.
“It was expected to fail as disinformation was spread by some developers,” he said in emailed comments. “I am going to amend it and resubmit it. I hope next time all of the city council members talk to the city planner and city conservation agent more about the facts and importance of the proposal.”
Opponents who came to public hearings argued that the proposal would have restricted property rights and hindered the ability to develop land in the city.
Proponents took the mayor’s line that the 75-foot no disturb zone would help preserve clean water for future generations.
Had it won approval it would have been one the first, if not the first, 75-foot no disturb zone in the state.
As of December 2019 there were no such zones in Massachusetts, according to the state Association of Conservation Commissions.
Even a 50-foot no disturb zone is rare.
Only 25 of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, or 7 percent, have such a no-disturb or no-build zone. And only 92, or 26 percent, have any kind of no-disturb or no-build zone at all.
The majority with no-disturb zones, 57 percent of the 92, have 25-foot no-disturb zones.
In addition, the majority of Massachusetts communities, 259, or 74 percent, protect their wetlands under the Department of Environmental Protection’s 100-foot resource protection law.
That law requires conservation commissions to oversee activity within a 100-foot buffer parallel to wetlands and issue “orders of conditions” that define what can and cannot be done in that zone.
Those voting to kill the measure were councilors Diana Holmes, Sara Lynn Reynolds, Todd Kobus, Jay DiLisio, Vice President Kate Jackson, Peter Blais and President Mark Cooper.
Cooper said there are many other actions the city should take before expanding the no-disturb zone.
Some would have an immediate impact on wetlands such as cleaning catch basins that drain directly into wetlands and rivers.
Cooper described the current status of catch basin cleaning as a “bogus” operation.
“Untreated water (from catch basins) drains directly into wetlands,” he said. “I don’t think this is the right thing to do if we don’t do the maintenance,” he said of the mayor’s proposal.
“We’ve got to do a better job maintaining what we have,” he said.
And Cooper noted that more developers need to be encouraged to build neighborhoods under open space regulations that allow for denser developments, preserve open space and protects wetlands.
Cooper described the mayor’s approach to protecting wetlands as “piecemeal.”
He argued that a more comprehensive approach would be more effective.
Jackson said the need for the mayor’s proposal was never established by important players such as the water department and conservation commission.
“We never actually got a complaint from the water department that our water is in danger,” she said. “We never got anything from the conservation (commission) that said we’re having problems with this 25-foot (no disturb zone).”
She also cited numerous members of the public who came to one or all of four public hearings to speak against the proposal because of the damage it would do to their property rights.
Councilor Cathleen DeSimone took the lead in amending the proposal to a 50-foot no-disturb zone and added exemptions such as the right to make an addition to a home or add a deck or a shed on previously “disturbed” land, such as a lawn.
DiLisio praised her work but questioned its worth.
“If you have all these exemptions, why have the ordinance?” he asked.
Kobus argued that getting permission to build requires an onerous effort and great expense.
Holmes, chairwoman of the ordinance committee, said the mayor’s proposal was “not a good place to start.”
She agreed with Cooper that the city needs a more comprehensive environmental plan.
Holmes argued that residents would have to jump through too many “hoops” to get permission to use their property as they desire.
And the opposition to the mayor’s proposal was stunning, she said.
“I was shocked by how many residents came out to oppose this during the pandemic,” Holmes said.
Support was a little less, but still significant.
A petition supporting the proposal was signed by 179 people and a petition opposing it was signed by 192 people.
Supporters such as Councilor Laura Dolan argued that DeSimone’s compromise was something both sides should be able to approve.
She said it’s a necessary move to keep water clean.
“The 25-foot isn’t sustainable in protecting our environment,” Dolan said.
Councilor Richard Conti said the mayor’s proposal was likely the most “misunderstood” piece of legislation to come before the council in the last five years.
He agreed with Heroux that disinformation was spread. “I decided to support this measure because I think it is the right thing to do for the future of Attleboro,” Conti said.
