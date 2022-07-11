REHOBOTH — Another Attleboro school administrator is joining the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.
The D-R School Committee has approved the hiring of Frederick Souza as the district’s next assistant superintendent, in charge of curriculum, instruction and professional development.
Souza has been the principal of Brennan Middle School in Attleboro for the past six years.
Bill Runey, who was principal of Attleboro High School for a decade, was recently named to replace Anthony Azar as D-R’s superintendent. Azar just retired after eight years in the post.
“Landing Dr. Souza as our ‘Chief Academic Officer’ is a significant hire for our District,” Runey said in a press release. “Fred has been an established leader at both the building and District levels. His passion for student achievement and staff culture will quickly be apparent as we engage all stakeholders to show We Are DR.”
Souza worked at Brennan for seven years.
Prior to coming to Attleboro, Souza was the math coordinator for grades kindergarten through 12 in Randolph and was the head of the math department in Fall River.
He earned his doctorate at Northeastern University.
“Within moments of arriving on campus, I knew that the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District was a place where I could plant roots and grow alongside this incredible community,” Souza said.
Souza replaces Adam Blaisdell as assistant superintendent. After one year in D-R, Blaisdell has returned to Plymouth public schools as business administrator.
Other administrative changes previously announced include new Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School Principal Gail DeCecco, who had been an assistant principal at the high school and replaced John Gould.
Also, Steven Donovan has taken over as principal of Beckwith Middle School in Rehoboth. A former superintendent in Acushnet, Donovan most recently was executive director of a special education collaborative.