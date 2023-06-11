ATTLEBORO -- The sun peaked out from behind the clouds Saturday as young and old gathered behind Brennan Middle School to witness the unveiling of the contents of a time capsule buried 26 years ago.
And Dawn Greening, chief driver of the effort and a teacher at the school, couldn’t have been happier.
“It brings closure,” she said. “It’s a promise kept and for me it’s heartwarming.”
It took two tries to find the time capsule buried behind Brennan, but it was finally discovered on May 9 with the help of a company called Geosearch, which used ground-penetrating radar to locate the box.
The tip of a custodian who worked at the school at the time also helped. He said it was buried near a big rock.
Greening and her assistant Jane Duffy, a retired teacher from Brennan, had the contents laid out on two tables. They were covered with white plastic sheets until the unveiling.
Greening began the ceremony at 10 a.m. as promised.
“We’re here today to fulfill our promise,” she said.
And for current Brennan students, Greening said it would help them learn about the past and “what it means to be a Brennan Bulldog.”
Duffy praised Greening for what she said was dogged determination to find and unearth the time capsule.
“It wouldn’t have happened with out her,” she said.
Greening said the contents a month ago were soaked from being in the ground for 26 years.
“We laid them out in Jane’s back yard on sunny days,” she said.
Eventually, the items that could be saved were saved. They included a cheerleading uniform, a 5.5-inch computer disc, pennants from the school, a shirt signed by dozens of students and teachers and a number of paper items, including a May 10, 1997, edition of The Sun Chronicle, which were saved because they had been enclosed in plastic sleeves.
The newspaper contained a story on the closing of the old Brennan Middle School. Frank Leary was principal at the time.
He characterized the unveiling as a “reflection back on what we did and who were are.”
The time capsule was buried shortly after the school opened in April 1997 when it moved from the former high school on County Street.
“We had a great staff, wonderful kids and a great parent group,” Leary said.
Kelly Teixeira was 13 or 14 when the capsule was buried.
“It’s wild to think we actually found this,” she said.
Her friend Kate Mangiaratti, who was a schoolmate 26 years ago, said, “These are great memories of a simpler time. It was time when we were coming of age.”
