ATTLEBORO — More than 100 residents of mobile home parks jammed city council chambers to push for the establishment of a rent control board after some residents of Sandcastle Estates incurred rent increases of nearly 50 percent in less than a year.
The 172-unit park, which is limited to people who are 55 years-old and older, was sold about a year ago for $13.35 million, more than four times its assessed value of $3.1 million, to a Florida company known as Legacy Communities.
Joe Feroce, a resident of Sandcastle and a leader in the effort to establish a rent control board, told councilors Jan. 30 that as many as 100 mobile home owners in the park saw rent increases of 47 percent in nine months from Legacy.
That meant rents went from $400 to $588 a month.
Most of the residents are retired and living on fixed incomes and many are much older than 55.
The increase puts a big financial burden on those who have no capacity to increase their incomes to meet the increased costs.
Residents of the park own their homes, but must rent the land on which they stand.
Feroce said the new owner has only one goal -- a big profit.
“Legacy Communities is buying up mobile home parks all around the country and the intent is to make a lot of money not to run a great mobile home park,” he said.
The proposal to establish a rent control board is in the council’s ordinance committee headed up by councilor Diana Holmes.
Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds, who represents Ward 1 where Sandcastle is located, submitted the proposal last summer.
In a three-and-a-half page letter to the council last summer, Legacy Communities President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick F. O’Malley argued against a rent control board.
“There is no need for rent control in a situation where the ownership of Sandcastle is willing to work with the residents on a compromise that works for all,” O’Malley said.
He argued Legacy was simply following state law by increasing the rents of all those with "sweetheart deals" so all are residents are treated fairly.
Holmes said she and Reynolds are working on a resolution to establish the board and they hope to present it to the council soon.
The city does not have the power to establish a rent control board on its own. That power rests with the state Legislature on a request from the city.
If the full council votes in favor of the resolution, it will be sent to the city’s State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who will present it to the Legislature for approval as a home-rule petition.
Hawkins said such a request would likely meet with a speedy approval.
“This would probably go through quickly because they know peoples' situations are depending on them,” he told councilors.
And some of those situations are dire. Some are struggling to find a way to pay for food, medication and the rent. Some could be forced out of their homes.
Diane Balut, a retired teacher, told councilors she was one of those people.
“I’m going to be one of those people losing their homes,” she said. “We need your help. Please help us. Please help us get stabilization for our rent.”
Another Sandcastle resident, Mary George, said her income was cut in half when her husband died 10 years ago. Her rent increase of $169 per month is taking food out of her mouth, she said.
“Now I’m worried about where my next meal will come from,” George said. “Now we’re being penalized for being old and not having a job.”
If the Legislature approves the establishment of a rent control board, it will regulate increases for all of the city’s eight mobile home parks including family parks where young families moved because they couldn’t afford to buy a regular home.
One of those is a single mom, Barbara Craw, a former school board member, who said mobile home parks are becoming less affordable.
Now some mobile homes are becoming as costly as regular homes, she said.
Big corporate owners, like Hometown, which owns Oakhill Family Park off Oakhill Avenue, take away amenities like a laundromat but keep raising rents, she said.
Craw said the homeowners are powerless against the park owners.
“We’d like to see rent control so there are checks and balances,” she said.
