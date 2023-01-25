ATTLEBORO -- A group of tenants at the Oakhill mobile home park have been paid from a $1.2 million class action suit against the owner of the park.
Attleboro lawyer Peter Tekippe, who represented tenants, said Wednesday said all those involved in the lawsuit have received checks of various amounts depending on how much rent they paid.
The 144 tenants and Hometown America Communities Inc., the park's owners, reached a settlement for $1,264,804 that was finalized by a Housing Court judge.
The lawsuit, filed in 2012, claimed that Hometown America overcharged rent to the tenants from October 2006 through January 2021.
The case went all the way to the state Supreme Judicial Court which ruled in the tenants’ favor in November 2020 and sent the case back to the Housing Court for settlement.
