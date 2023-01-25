oakhill sign

The Oakhill mobile home park at 1003 Oakhill Ave. in Attleboro.

 Hometown Communities of America Inc.

ATTLEBORO -- A group of tenants at the Oakhill mobile home park have been paid from a $1.2 million class action suit against the owner of the park.

Attleboro lawyer Peter Tekippe, who represented tenants, said Wednesday said all those involved in the lawsuit have received checks of various amounts depending on how much rent they paid.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.