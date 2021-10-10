ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro mom and daughter are collecting gently worn and new shoes to help a friend pay medical bills in her fight against cancer.
Amy Storer and her 9-year-old daughter Adison Perry are collecting the shoes in a drive called “Shoes for Juvy,” from Oct. 11 until Dec. 22.
Their friend, Juvy Forbes, 47, of New York, has Stage 4 colon cancer.
Shoes for Juvy will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of shoes collected.
A charity called Funds2Orgs will pay them for the shoes and that money will go to the Forbes family to pay medical bills, Storer said.
In turn, the shoes will be distributed to small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes in those countries support the families of the small business owners.
One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school, Storer said.
“It's a win-win for everyone,” she said.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," Adison said.
Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes by emailing shoes4juvy@gmail.com or texting 508-409-9564 with the number of pairs of shoes to arrange pick up.
