ATTLEBORO -- A 38-year-old city mother arrested last month in a drug bust was ordered Thursday to undergo substance abuse treatment after she pleaded guilty to drug peddling and other charges.
Nicole M. O’Donnell of 18 Kendall Ave. was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to 18 months of probation but only if she enters a six-month in-patient drug treatment program.
O’Donnell, the mother of a 7-year-old autistic daughter, was arrested Jan. 12 by Attleboro detectives who had her under surveillance and then executed a search warrant at her apartment.
Police say they seized 11 grams of fentanyl and 12 grams of cocaine in addition to 161 suboxone strips, over 100 prescriptions pills and amphetamines.
Three other people in the apartment house were arrested and their cases are still pending.
O’Donnell was also placed on probation on two other unrelated larceny-related cases and for selling suboxone to a drug customer, crimes which she was arrested for over the last year.
Attleboro lawyer Michael Carroll pleaded with Judge Steven Thomas to continue the drug-peddling case without a finding.
He said O’Donnell suffers from substance abuse disorder and only began running afoul of the law over the past year.
In addition to being a mother, Carroll said his client is college educated and was one semester away from completing her master’s degree. He noted she has been held in jail since her arrest which was the only time she has been incarcerated.
“She wants to put the charges behind her. She wants to get treatment,” Carroll said.
As a condition of probation, the judge ordered O’Donnell to submit to drug testing. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the larceny cases.
The judge warned O’Donnell that if she failed to complete her drug treatment and probation, she could be sentenced up to 2 ½ years in jail.
