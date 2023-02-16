james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO -- A 38-year-old city mother arrested last month in a drug bust was ordered Thursday to undergo substance abuse treatment after she pleaded guilty to drug peddling and other charges.

Nicole M. O’Donnell of 18 Kendall Ave. was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to 18 months of probation but only if she enters a six-month in-patient drug treatment program.

