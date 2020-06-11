ATTLEBORO — A city mother is thankful for the police who responded to her home when her 10-month-old son swallowed a Lego piece.
Jeimy Rosales, 35, of Park Street, said she called 911 late Tuesday morning when her son Josue Rosales choked on the piece.
“I was scared. He was turning purple. I was crying,” Rosales said Thursday, adding that she tried to get the piece out herself.
The incident provided for some tense moments but all was well by the time officers arrived.
Officer James Bulter, a three-year veteran, said the Lego piece was already out by the time he and Sgt. Stephen Graney arrived.
“It’s one of the most stressful calls that you can go on. Your heart is beating and you are trying to get to that house as fast as you can,” Butler said.
He said they checked the boy before he was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for a routine exam, and also comforted Rosales, who was crying.
Rosales, who has lived in Attleoro for a decade and also has two daughters, ages 8 and 13, said the officers got to her home within minutes.
“The police are not bad people. The police are good for the city,” she said.
