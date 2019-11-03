TAUNTON — An Attleboro man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was driving struck a minivan Friday night.
Police said Robert Souza, 49, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on Alfred Lord Boulevard in Taunton around 7 p.m. when he struck a Dodge Grand Caravan.
The impact of the crash caused Souza’s motorcycle to slide into the parking lot of a nearby gas station.
Souza was flown by a medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center for treatment, according to a statement released by police.
The two occupants of the vehicle were not injured, police said.
The crash is under investigation by Taunton Police Detectives and the Taunton Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
