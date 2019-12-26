ATTLEBORO — The city council has added provisions to city ordinances to keep vacant commercial properties looking good and to enhance the chances of them being rented or sold.
The council unanimously approved amendments to an ordinance governing vacant residential buildings so that the law now covers vacant commercial buildings as well.
The new rules require the owners of a vacant commercial building to register the property with the economic development director prior to it becoming vacant or within seven days after it becomes vacant.
In addition, the owner of a vacant commercial property must “repair all broken windows, doors, other openings and any unsafe conditions at the vacant property.”
Boarding windows and doors is allowed only as a temporary measure and cannot extend beyond 45 days.
Rules also require owners to remove trash and graffiti.
Buildings vacant for more than six months whose utilities have been shut off must have them “removed or cut and capped to prevent accidents.”
The city could also, if deemed necessary, require the construction of a “privacy fence.”
Councilors said the measure could be especially helpful to Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick, who currently has no way of knowing what buildings in the city are available when businesses interested in moving to Attleboro call her.
