ATTLEBORO — The case against a city man accused of killing a great-grandmother and burning down her home in November has taken a lurid turn.
In addition to charges of murder and arson, a Bristol County grand jury handed up an indictment Friday charging 42-year-old Adam Rollins with assaulting 80-year-old Judith Henriques with intent to rape her, according to authorities and court records.
The grand jury also returned a separate indictment charging Rollins, of 392 Lindsey St., with two counts of possession of child pornography.
Rollins has been held without bail since his arrest on burglary and assault charges of New Year’s Day. Prosecutors filed murder and arson charges a week later in Attleboro District Court.
No motive has been disclosed and authorities have said little about the allegations in the case. The indictments will now transfer the case to Fall River Superior Court for prosecution.
When asked about the indictments on Friday, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said he could not comment, citing rules regarding grand jury secrecy.
Unlike juries at a trial who decide guilt or innocence, grand juries deliberate behind closed doors and merely decide whether there is enough evidence to charge a defendant.
“The facts of the charges will be presented at arraignment in court,” Miliote said.
No date was immediately scheduled.
Rollins’s lawyer, Daniel Pond of Boston, declined to comment Friday other than to say his client will plead not guilty when he is arraigned.
The indictments accusing Rollins of murder, arson, unarmed burglary and assault, and assault with intent to rape allege the crimes occurred on various days from Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.
The unrelated child pornography indictments say those alleged crimes occurred from May 25, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.
Henriques, the mother of four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, was found dead after the fire in the early morning of Nov. 18. She died before the flames consumed her home, according to authorities.
Rollins was linked to the burglary through sneakers and liquor nips found in Henriques’ yard, a prosecutor said at his arraignment in Attleboro District Court.
The prosecutor also said Rollins was captured on video at a liquor store near his home purchasing nips hours before the fire and his ATW card was found among her jewelry thrown on the side of Lindsey Street.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.