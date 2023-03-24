ATTLEBORO — The case against a city man accused of killing a great-grandmother and burning down her home in November has taken a lurid turn.

In addition to charges of murder and arson, a Bristol County grand jury handed up an indictment Friday charging 42-year-old Adam Rollins with assaulting 80-year-old Judith Henriques with intent to rape her, according to authorities and court records.

