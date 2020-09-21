ATTLEBORO — Kimberly Duphily was known to her friends as an outgoing, fun person whose goal was to make those around her laugh.
That spirit, friends and family said, was very much in the air Sunday night as close to 100 of them gathered in a chilly Capron Park to pay a candlelight tribute to the 28-year-old Attleboro woman’s memory.
“She was really an outgoing person. She was friends with everyone,” said Desirae Vieira, a friend of Duphily and one of the organizers of the vigil.
Duphily died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital shortly after she was stabbed during a fight on Sept. 11 outside her Leroy Street apartment. Her murder remains under investigation.
Kayla Cantu, 20, who lists an address in Weymouth but is known to have lived in Attleboro for most of her life, has been charged with slashing a man police say was Duphily’s husband during the altercation and is being held in jail. His name has not been released by police.
But it was Duphliy’s life her friends and family came to remember and celebrate Sunday at the park’s Newell Shelter.
When she was a student at Attleboro High School, Duphily played softball, basketball and field hockey and she loved animals, her friends said.
“There’s not anything bad you can say about that girl. She was an awesome person,” a woman who gave her name as Summer, one of Duphily’s closest friends for about 15 years.
“She was very outgoing and fun. She could light up a room. That was her goal. To make everybody laugh,” Summer said.
“She was a fun person to be around,” said Susan Caouette, a relative whose children used to attend family birthday parties with Duphily.
As friends gathered near sunset for the vigil, the shelter darkened until candles were passed out. Then the light from the numerous candles made the interior of the shelter glow. Some also held purple glow sticks. Purple was Duphily’s favorite color, her friends said.
Many hugged and looked over a photo collage on a table.
At another table, there were two candles with photos around her first name in white letters.
Floating above the table were two pink balloons forming her initials. The gathering had people from all age groups.
Before the vigil broke up, those attending formed a large circle around candles on the floor and held a moment of silence before they joined in with a loud “hoorah.”
