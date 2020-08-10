ATTLEBORO -- Some local companies will get their names up in lights this month.
Rockland Trust has picked the Attleboro Arts Museum and New England Builds as the winners of its Lifting Up Small Business contest.
The nonprofit museum and the small, family owned contracting company will get a month's free advertising on billboards on major area highways starting Aug. 24 and running to Sept. 20.
Each one will share a rotating space on the digital sign boards with two other companies. AAM will be featured on a billboard on Route 6 West in Rehoboth. New England Builds will be on a sign on Interstate 95 North in Sharon.
"I never win a contest," said museum executive director and chief curator Mim Brooks Fawcett, "so this was sort of fun." She said the museum had built a good relationship with Rockland, their payroll protection plan loan provider. When the the topic of the contest came up, she thought, "You've got to be in it to win it."
She's pleased with the extra notice the billboard will provide. "The more exposure the better," she said, noting the museum doesn't have a budget for outdoor advertising. "Just keeping your name out there is critical these days," she said, adding she's grateful for Rockland's help.
Other companies picked include: Great Woofs, Norton; Rodman for Kids, Foxboro; Maynard Dog Training Solutions, Wrentham; Organic Buzz Café, Norfolk; Keystone Property Group; Seekonk, Oracle Homes, LLC, Seekonk.
Rockland Trust randomly selected 54 small business entrants to be featured on 10 billboards throughout the state from July 27 to Oct. 5.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities. Their passion and dedication fuels our local economies and provides stability through challenging times like these,” Robert Cozzone, chief operating officer and executive vice president of consumer and business banking, said in a press release.
“We are excited to be able to provide some extra support as our business owners work to get back up and running,” he added.
The bank said billboards would give the local businesses maximum exposure for the investment.
Rockland Trust said that over the past six months it has supported local businesses through PPP loan assistance, relief grants, and community-based contests.
Companies did not have to be customers of Rockland Trust to be part of the billboard contest.
Rockland trust has more than 100 branches throughout eastern Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.