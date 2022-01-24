ATTLEBORO — The city’s first ever poet laureate has been named.
She is Briana Serradas, 22, a life-long resident of Attleboro and a graduate of Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where she earned degrees in English and political science.
The Attleboro Public Library and Attleboro’s 1ABC committee made the announcement on Monday.
The poet laureate’s chief responsibilities will include the creation and reading of poems for specific Attleboro events and occasions.
Serradas will also work closely with the Big Read committee as well as city government officials.
She will serve a one-year term.
Serradas was chosen from a group of applicants by a committee composed of Rusty D’Arconte, writer and former Sun Chronicle publisher; Jane Duffy, poetry advocate and retired Attleboro Public Schools teacher; Kelly Reed, English Department Coordinator for Attleboro High School; and Kathleen Rogers, writer and Writers Group Coordinator at the library.
Serradas attended Foxboro Regional Charter School and, according to a press release, she “works in politics.”
An amateur poet, she’s currently writing a collection about New England life.
“It is such an honor to serve as Attleboro’s poet laureate,” Serradas said.
“Poetry has meant so much in my life and I am so excited to have the opportunity to share the craft and to show others that poetry doesn’t have to be intimidating.”
Serradas said in her application for the poet laureate position that the love of her hometown served as her motivation to write.
“My writing is inspired from the sights and sounds of my childhood, whether that be the checkout line at Stop and Shop or the excitement of getting a cone at Bliss Brothers,” she said.
Library Director Amy Rhilinger said the poet laureate will create a new way to share the importance of words and writing and bring a new sense of optimism to the city.
“We believe that our new poet laureate will bring a sense of hope to the community at a time when we could all use something positive in our lives,” she said.
The appointment of a poet laureate for Attleboro was inspired by last fall’s community read of “An American Sunrise” by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.