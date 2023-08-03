BOSTON — Probate and Family Court Chief Justice John D. Casey, an Attleboro native, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation.
The corporation was created by the state in 1983 to ensure that people with low incomes facing critical non-criminal legal issues have access to legal advice and representation.
It is the largest funding source for civil legal aid organizations in the state.
Casey was a well-known Attleboro lawyer before being appointed to the Probate and Family Court in 2006. He was appointed chief justice of the court in 2018 and has more than three decades of experience in family law matters.
“Family law issues are consistently some of the most common types of problems we see in the civil justice system,” Lynne Parker, executive director of MLAC, said in a statement.
“I look forward to working with Chief Justice Casey, and to the valuable insights he will bring to MLAC’s Board initiatives, as we continue our efforts to expand funding for civil legal aid so more people with low incomes can be served,” Parker said.
Casey led an award-winning case conferencing program in partnership with the state Department of Revenue that leveraged remote hearings to address thousands of paternity and child support cases.
The MLAC said Casey’s commitment to keeping the courts responsive to litigants’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic has been widely lauded and is demonstrated by his early adoption of virtual proceedings, virtual registries, and expanded eFiling.
Casey has served in a mentoring program to help new judges and frequently participated on panels for the Massachusetts Bar Association, the Boston Bar Association and the non-profit Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education Inc.
He is a former first justice of the Norfolk County Probate and Family Court and also served for four years on the Judicial Conduct Commission.
