John Casey

Judge John Casey

 File photo

BOSTON — Probate and Family Court Chief Justice John D. Casey, an Attleboro native, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation.

The corporation was created by the state in 1983 to ensure that people with low incomes facing critical non-criminal legal issues have access to legal advice and representation.

