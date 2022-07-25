Joshuaine Grant is used to traveling.
Now a resident of Connecticut, Grant was born in Attleboro but moved frequently as a child because her father was in the U.S. Air Force. She moved to Montana when she was less than a year old and spent most of her childhood in New Hampshire.
More recently, Grant spent over two months completing a 3,065-mile trip along the East Coast Greenway, a pedestrian and bicycle route that runs from Maine and Florida. And she did the whole trip by bicycle.
Grant, 50, was accompanied her fiancé, Shan Riggs, 43, an ultramarathoner who aimed to be the first person to run along the entire trail. Before attempting the trip, Riggs confirmed with staff at the East Coast Greenway Alliance, a nonprofit organization that oversees the greenway, that he would be the first. After successfully finishing the trail on July 2, Riggs’ time was officially entered as the fastest the greenway had been traveled on foot.
As a cyclist, Grant supported Riggs along the way by towing all their supplies, such as clothes and running shoes.
She was also heavily involved in the logistics, planning important aspects of the trip such as where they could eat and stay.
Being a cyclist, however, came with its own challenges that made it difficult to always follow a plan. The greenway is only partially finished, meaning that it was unclear whether Grant would be able to ride her bike along the entire trail.
“Because of the uncertainty in knowing how far we’d be able to go each day, we couldn’t plan too far in advance,” Grant said.
The condition of the trail was one reason the couple decided to embark on the trip in the first place. Riggs said about 1,000 miles of the route is on protected trails. The other 2,000 or so miles are along roads. Therefore, though completing their trip was in part a personal challenge, Grant and Riggs hoped to also raise money and awareness for the East Coast Greenway Alliance.
As of July 11, they had raised $17,079 for the group.
Grant thanked of “a lot of people passionate about their trails” who contributed to the success of their trip.
The trip also came with personal developments for the couple.
After reaching the end of it in Calais, Maine, Riggs proposed to Grant, who said yes.
“Before we left I said, ‘I am truly excited to see how we weather this challenge together’,” Grant wrote in her blog. “Considering we finished up the expedition by getting engaged, I’d say we weathered the challenge exceptionally well.”
Natasha Connolly is a Sun Chronicle staff writer. Reach her at nconnolly@thesunchronicle.com.