Paul Watters, a 1980 graduate of Attleboro High School, lost his son, Paul David Watters Jr., to suicide 10 months ago.
It was a crushing blow. His son was only 36.
“If I asked him how he was, he would have said fine,” Watters said during a recent telephone interview from Virginia. “The next day he wasn’t fine.”
The follow up question is the important one, Watters said.
“How are you really doing?” is that question.
The loss of his son inspired him to help others and that’s why he decided to walk from Florida to Massachusetts.
He began his journey in Key Largo and will end it in Lowell. That’s 1,561 miles, according to Google maps.
Watters moved to Orlando around 2000 and that’s why he started his walk in Florida.
“I just felt the need to help people,” the 62-year-old said. “If I waited, I probably wouldn’t be able to do it. I wanted to do what God put in my head a year ago.”
He grew up on Union Street in Attleboro and was the captain of the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team.
Watters spent 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, started his own business, and at some point, left that to become a purchasing manager for another company before retiring.
He has three daughters in addition to his son who died.
His wife Elizabeth is his bedrock, he said.
“This walk wouldn’t be possible without her and my sister’s support,” Watters said.
So far, he and his sister, Mary Onofrio, 70, who’s accompanying him in her car, have raised about $13,000 for the Hoops for Hope charity, a group that raises money for many different causes, from the Boston Teen Police Academy to a hospital in Cambodia, as well as mental health charities worldwide.
About 90% of donations go directly to charities, he said.
Every October for the past 15 years, the organization has organized a 24-hour basketball game to raise money for charity.
This October, it hopes to raise $70,000 for the Sonja Kill Memorial Hospital, the Boston Teen Police Academy and HOPE Worldwide Mass.
Each player has a goal to raise at least $1,000. The 24-hour game is scheduled to get underway at 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 6, and end at 8 a.m, Saturday. The event will take place at the UMass Lowell Recreation Center.
Onofrio, Watters’ sister, said it’s her job to keep an eye on him and make sure he stays fit.
“I’m responsible for keeping him healthy,” Onofrio said. “Sometimes I walk with him to keep him company.”
They started their trek on Jan. 29 and have covered 1,142 miles to date.
Watters has worn out four pair of sneakers and Onofrio has gone through two.
Surprisingly, he’s only lost about five pounds, he said.
“When I stop, I’m hungry and I eat like nobody’s business,” Watters said.
He said he’s been averaging 10 miles a day.
But if he slows down and averages 7.3 miles a day, he’ll get to Lowell Oct. 5, the day before the charity hoop game begins.
He’s hoping to arrive in Attleboro in mid- September sometime.
Watters said he had to walk now before he got too old.
When a reporter called, he was in Winchester, Virginia, and he hoped to be in Germantown, Maryland, by Friday.
He and his sister have dubbed themselves “Warriors Walking for a Purpose” and had T-shirts made.
“We’re walking with a purpose and we try to help people along the way,” Watters said.
In one town, they met a waitress whose husband left her and her kids and now she’s just scraping by.
“We made a direct donation to her from our own pockets,” Watters said.
And in Charlotte, North Carolina, they went to a Chinese restaurant to eat and wound up telling their story to the others eating there. “We walked out of there with $200 in donations and a free meal because the owner wouldn’t let us pay,” Watters said.
“The heart of America is huge,” he added.
“Raising money is not as important as getting into peoples’ lives and asking: Are you really OK?” Watters said.
He said people should push for more and ask “how are you really doing?”
Onofrio said the journey has been a great one.
“People have opened their hearts to us,” she said. “It’s been an inspiring journey.”