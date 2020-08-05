ATTLEBORO — With no electricity for 22 hours, some city residents had to get creative about keeping their food — and themselves — cool.
Kevin Mutch of Draper Way says his family stocked up on ice from Cumberland Farms and put some of their produce in coolers. His wife Amanda adds that they made sure not to open their deep freezer.
The big problem they faced, for themselves and two young children, was beating the heat and humidity that followed Tropical Storm Isaias’ breezy sweep through the area Tuesday.
With no air conditioning or fans to move the sticky air, Amanda Mutch said, “If we didn’t get (electricity) back tonight, we were going to sleep in the basement.”
Isaias, which had weakened considerably by the time its gusty winds hit the Attleboro area, still managed to bring down tree limbs and power lines. By the time the storm’s remnants raced northward by late afternoon, more than 20,000 customers in area communities had no electricity, including nearly half of Attleboro and a good part of Rehoboth. For at least some, including residents in the southern part of the city along lower County Street, that condition lasted through the night.
Power was restored in the area at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving just scattered outages in the area.
For Connie Dunlap, another Draper Way resident, trying to cool her Cape style house back down was the major task.
But, overnight, she noted, there was a bright side even to the power failure. “There was a full moon so you could see inside the house.”
