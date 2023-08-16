Attleboro and North Attleboro are looking into teaming up on some ventures, including a joint fireworks display, and possibly relocating the local Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone and North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg recently met to discuss issues those and other issues affecting both communities.
Among the ideas raised is relocating the local RMV back to North Attleboro. Another was to co-host an annual fireworks display.
The registry had been located off Kelley Boulevard (Route 152) in North Attleboro for years until moving to downtown Attleboro. It’s now housed in the basement of the former post office building that is used as an annex for Attleboro City Hall.
“We’d love to have (the RMV) back,” Borg said.
A new location being eyed is Emerald Square mall for which mall representatives and town officials have been trying to find more tenants.
Mall representatives are interested in offering space for the registry, Borg said, which would bring in more customer traffic and business to the building.
The roughly 1 million-square-foot mall on Route 1 has about a 60% occupancy rate.
“They’re looking at different ideas,” Borg said of the mall, which has recently hired a firm that has expertise in finding tenants.
Housing is being proposed for the site where Sears had been located, and possibly converting other parts of the mall property into housing as well.
One developer is interested in building more than 300 apartments in the former Sears area.
“It will help attract new business,” Borg said, adding of mall representatives, “They are very receptive to that.”
A sewer pumping station that was required for the mall to be built is being looked into to see what is required to maintain that system and upgrade it to allow for expansion, the town manager said.
As for fireworks, Attleboro canceled its annual Fourth of July display this year for two key reasons — there was little time to plan the display with a changeover in mayoral administrations, and money was an issue.
Plans for a Labor Day Weekend fireworks show also fizzled.
The fireworks display in past years was paid with donations that were lagging this year, and city council members balked at using taxpayer money.
Less than $10,000 was raised for an event that would cost at least $44,000.
“Maybe we could have a joint fireworks display,” Borg said. “That’s a topic we’re going to explore.”
North Attleboro had fireworks during its recent Kids Day event.
Also, affordable housing for veterans was discussed by the two municipal leaders.
Attleboro sees a need as does North Attleboro, Borg said.
Veterans agents for both communities will meet to discuss the subject further.
“I think it focused a lot on regionalization,” Borg said of the meeting with the city mayor.
DeSimone is equally enthusiastic about the get-together and hopeful about potential collaboration.
“I was happy to meet recently with Town Manager Mike Borg to discuss several opportunities for collaboration,” Mayor DeSimone said in an email. “Although we are rivals on the football field, Attleboro has a strong relationship with North Attleboro and we share many ties.
“Sharing resources and uniting in opportunities makes sense on several levels and I look forward to working with Mike and his staff,” DeSimone added.