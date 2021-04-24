NORTH ATTLEBORO – Whether wearing blue or red, spectators at Saturday’s Century Game between Atttleboro and North Attleboro high schools were just grateful to be watching football at Community Field.
"If you live in North Attleboro and play football, it becomes part of your blood," North Attleboro resident Joe Withington said. "It's a historic game -- everyone wants to be part of history."
This was the 100th season-ending meeting of the two football teams. The game, traditionally played on Thanksgiving Day, was postponed from November due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The game, which North Attleboro won 28-7, brought a slew of spectators to the fences surrounding Community Field, with limited numbers of guests, including parents and siblings, permitted to sit in the bleachers.
On the fringes of the field, wherever one could find room to social distance and still get a view of the action on the field, other spectators cheered on the young athletes in the much anticipated game, which concluded the Fall II season for both teams.
Proudly wearing his Bombardier Football cap and pullover sweatshirt, Wayne Fernandes of Attleboro staked out his spot to watch the two teams' 100-year-old rivalry continue -- albeit on an outside corner of the fence facing Barrows Street.
"This is a big game for me, my family and the whole community," Fernandes said. "This is the biggest game. This is (the students') biggest moment."
Fernandes, who played football for Attleboro High during his freshman year, was a bit disappointed he could not sit in the stands due COVID-19 regulations.
Still, Fernandes said, "It's nice to just be here and support these kids."
On North Attleboro’s side of the field, several high school students stretched on tiptoes and peeked around the bleachers to see the game action, which mostly seemed to take place on the Attleboro side.
Still, the students tried to make the best of observing the game through the field's chain-link fence.
"It's not the same, but it's better than nothing," one female student said.
Bob Lanpher, 62, of North Attleboro, who said he only missed one game of football since he was five years old, also wished he could have watched the game from the field itself.
"It would have been nice if they had opened the field up to more people," he said.
But overall, no one seemed to take for granted that the Century Game was being played at all, as well as for the opportunity to be able to attend in person.
A few yards away from Fernandes, on the opposite side of the fence, Don Briggs of Attleboro was excited to watch his son Colby play for the team.
"He was pumped today," Briggs said of Colby, who is the team's kicker.
And in the front row of the bleachers, Alvin and Rochelle Harrison of Attleboro had their eyes glued to the field where their son, Alvin Jr., was playing defensive end.
"He couldn't wait (to play)," Alvin Harrison said. "He was so excited. It's a moment he won't forget."
On the other side of the end zone, North Attleboro residents Jason Kelsey and Tara Nicholson watched from a shady spot under some trees.
"It's a big day for the town," Nicholson said during the game, where Kelsey's 17-year-old son Jaden is an offensive lineman for NAHS football.
To be physically present at the "big day" was a momentous event indeed, even while it was broadcast on North TV in North Attleboro and Plainville and on AACS in Attleboro.
Still, Nicholson said, the presence of spectators made a difference for the athletes who gave their all on the field.
"It's great for the players because they can hear the fans cheering for them,” he said. “It's a great morale booster.”
From the top of the bleachers, former NAHS classmates Jack Harris, Roger Horton, Jeff Grant and Joe Withington watched as their alma mater beat Attleboro.
Withington, a 1956 NAHS graduate, was also the co-captain of the football team. He and Grant both went on to coach North football from 1971 to 1984 and 1972 to 2002, respectively.
"Here, you get to see the emotion on both sides," Withington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.