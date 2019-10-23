State grants totally more than $52,000 have been awarded to Attleboro and North Attleboro high schools to fund new programs to prepare students for careers in advanced manufacturing.
North Attleboro received $29,700 while Attleboro got $22,692.
“This is awesome. We’re really excited,” North Attleboro Principal Peter Haviland said.
He said North Attleboro High intends to use new technology it has purchased, such as a laser etcher and 3D printer, to augment the program that will focus on fabrication and engineering.
His school already has classes dealing with various forms of engineering, he said.
Attleboro Assistant Superintendent Laurie Regan said another, larger grant is a possibility for the hiring of teachers at Attleboro High and providing training for new courses to prepare the students.
The idea, she said, is to create “pathways” from high school to post secondary education and jobs in advanced manufacturing through a variety of courses, including engineering, welding, robotics and electrical.
She said the $22,692 was a “preliminary grant” that paid for work setting up the program and recruiting businesses and agencies to partner with it.
Students will get exposure to manufacturing processes through internships, she said.
During a stop Wednesday in Lawrence, Gov. Charles Baker and other state officials announced the awarding of $354,000 in preliminary grants to 21 schools.
They are now eligible to apply for $1.2 million in “final grants.”
“Innovation Pathways are designed to engage students who are trying to discover what the next steps in their future careers are and help them succeed through college-level courses and internships,” Baker said.
“We are proud to continue investing in these important programs and appreciate American Student Assistance’s support with this generous award, and are pleased that high schools across the Commonwealth will be able to give students better insight into the choices available to them.”
