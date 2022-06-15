The public libraries in Attleboro and North Attleboro are offering some summer reading incentives.
The Attleboro Public Library’s Summer Reading Program starts next week.
To sign up, stop by the library on June 21 or visit attleborolibrary.org and click on the “Summer” tab on the main menu.
The programming is free and for all ages.
Kids’ programs include a magician, family story time and take-home kits.
Adults can participate in Book Bingo to win prizes from local restaurants.
APL is also part of the “First Lady of the Commonwealth & Blades Summer Reading Challenge,” with a community goal to read for 6,000 minutes in order to be entered into a drawing for autographed Bruins memorabilia.
The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Attleboro Public Library, the Friends of Attleboro Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners Read Beyond the Beaten Path and iREAD.
Those with questions can contact the staff at 508-222-0157 or at apl_ref@sailsinc.org or attleborokids@sailsinc.org.
North Attleboro
And in North Attleboro registration for Richards Memorial Library summer reading program began on June 11 and will end on July 30.
The library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to “read beyond the beaten path.”
Children ages 3-13 will receive signup goodies and then log their reading (or listening to reading) throughout the summer.
This year’s rewards for reading completion include free books, key chains, and raffle prizes.
Registration ends July 30 and prize redemption ends Aug. 27.
The library will offer camp activities, animals, steam programs, nature exploring, story times, crafts and teen paint night.
Event details are available at www.rmlonline.org/all-events.
The library thanked the following businesses and organizations for donating raffle prizes: Showcase Cinemas, Altitude Trampoline Park, Treetop Adventures, Preferred Insurance & Financial Solutions, The Friends of The Richards Memorial Library and U.S.S. Constitution Museum.