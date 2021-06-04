Graduations for Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton and Seekonk high schools were postponed a day Friday because of the threat of bad weather, but Bishop Feehan went ahead with its graduation Friday night, albeit indoors.
Attleboro school officials announced Friday afternoon they were moving graduation to 5 p.m. Saturday at Tozier-Cassidy Field on the school campus.
"After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, I don’t want to put anyone at risk tonight; and there is lightning in the forecast through at least 7 p.m.," Principal Bill Runey said in an email to the school community. "Therefore, we will host graduation tomorrow.
"I want to extend my appreciation to those of you who have given me perspective today by reminding me that we didn’t even think we were going to have a graduation ceremony just a few short months ago. I am grateful that we get to celebrate this outstanding class.
"For those of you who have inquired about a different time because you made plans, I cannot honor your request as we are hosting the SAT tomorrow."
Any questions should be directed to graduation@attleboroschools.com.
School officials moved North Attleboro High School's graduation to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Principal Peter Haviland, in a note Thursday to students and staff, said they would not risk holding the ceremony for the Class of 2021, originally set for 6 p.m. at Community Field, if the the threat of storms persisted.
On Friday, the National Weather Service in Norton was predicting showers and thunderstorms, mostly before 7 p.m.
Gates at Community Field will be opened at 9 a.m. Saturday, the school announced.
Feehan's graduation was slated to be held in McGrath Stadium but was moved indoors. The graduation had been postponed from Thursday due to weather concerns.
Norton High School's graduation was rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the high school football field.
Seekonk's commencement was rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Connolly Field at the high school.
