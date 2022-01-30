Attleboro area schools are instituting different plans for Monday following the blizzard which dumped more than 2 feet of snow in many communities.
Attleboro Public Schools early in the day Sunday announced there will be no classes on Monday.
The alert posted on the school's website stated school would be canceled for the day due to the "significant snow accumulation."
Attleboro received two feet of snow.
North Attleboro also decided to cancel school Monday after reviewing snow conditions at its schools and in town.
"If we can get the sidewalks cleared in time, we will open," Superintendent John Antonucci had said Sunday afternoon before the cancellation announcement.
Mansfield will open schools one hour late.
"The 1-hour delay will give our buses and younger drivers a little extra leeway for the drive to school in the morning," Superintendent Teresa Murphy said. "The School Snow Team and the DPW have done a tremendous job moving huge amounts of snow in town and at our schools."
Foxboro will have school, Superintendent Amy Berdos said.
Despite receiving 30 inches -- the most in the area -- Norton plans to open its schools.
"We are currently assessing the clean up situation at our schools. I believe we will be open for a regular day," Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. "If things change the announcement will be in the morning. Currently on schedule to open."
Seekonk was also reviewing the situation
"We're likely going to do a delay," Superintendent Rich Drolet said.
Bishop-Feehan High School in Attleboro was scheduled to have a 90-minute delay.
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin expected to have classes.
"I think we will be OK to have school in regular session tomorrow," Superintendent Karen Maguire said. "We have been in contact with the town of Franklin and it looks like we will be OK with local road conditions.
"We encourage students coming from our 11 towns to be careful in their commute -- to make sure they give themselves enough time to get to school safely," Maguire said. "Naturally after any storm of this size the roads will be hazardous because of drifting or blowing snow, so please be careful."