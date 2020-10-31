Police officers normally provide security to support poll workers, guard over ballot boxes and direct traffic during every election.
With the possibility that tempers may flare in this contentious presidential election, in which many people have already cast their ballots, police have a contingency plan if things get out of control.
“I’m hopefully optimistic that there won’t be an issue,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said, “but we have a contingency plan in place” if more police are needed.
Heagney said in past elections, there have been no major issues. Despite the passions among the divided electorate this season, Heagney is confident voters and various campaign workers will be peaceful.
“I would assume our citizens would be respectful and self-mitigating if any issue arises,” Heagney said.
The police chief said he has met with George Spatcher, chair of the city election commission, and Cheryl Perry, administrator of the election office.
“We are expecting a high volume of people voting,” Heagney said.
On the other hand, the police chief said, this year many people have already taken advantage of early voting or are voting by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It should be interesting. This is an election of first impression,” Heagney said.
In North Attleboro, police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said there have always been extra police officers working during presidential election years because there is usually a higher turnout at the polls.
“We’ve never had an issue, and we don’t expect there will be an issue this time around,” DiRenzo said.
However, DiRenzo said police around the state are sharing information to make sure they are prepared should any issues arise. He said there will be both uniformed and plainclothes police officers at the polls.
