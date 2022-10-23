Several area school systems have partnered with other school districts to form a new collaborative with higher education institutions.
Attleboro, Norton and King Philip Regional school districts are joining seven other school systems in the South Shore Early College Consortium.
The 10 districts will foster relationships with colleges and universities throughout the state to create a variety of early college opportunities for high school students, officials say.
“It’s imperative that school districts adequately prepare their students for their futures in higher education and we can do that through partnering with these institutions to provide robust educational opportunities while our students are still in our schools,” King Philip Superintendent Paul Zinni said. “I greatly look forward to getting this new consortium off the ground alongside our partnering districts and collaborating with our local colleges and universities.”
School officials from the other area school systems involved are equally enthusiastic about the collaboration.
“Attleboro proudly is a founding member of the consortium,” Superintendent David Sawyer said. “We look forward to working together with other districts to maximize the opportunity we foresee with the state’s Early College initiatives.”
Norton Superintendent Joseph Baeta helped spark the consortium.
“About three years ago I invited a number of superintendents to consider having early college courses for high school students become a regional effort because of the potential for partnership and direct college courses for students,” Baeta said.
The early college process is different from dual enrollment as it allows for numerous options for how students take the courses, including on-campus, hybrid, and virtually, he said.
“This unique approach is grounded in having our students within a cohort working together, learning from each other and collaborating just like any other college course,” Baeta said. “We are very excited about Norton High School students having this opportunity and anticipate enrollment to start as soon as this spring.”
The other school districts involved are Easton, Taunton, Brockton, Avon, Holbrook, East Bridgewater and Hanover.
This program is funded through a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and King Philip will serve as the fiscal agent for the money award.
A consultant has been hired to lead the collective efforts in targeting and aligning higher education partners, Baeta said.
East Bridgewater Public Schools’ new communications coordinator, Josh Karten, has been appointed as the consortium’s project coordinator and will be directing all activities outlined in the grant.
Those tasks include building a comprehensive Early College Program Model among the schools and their partner colleges and universities.