Next month, two recent area high school graduates will get the chance to be a part of the School of Rock 2022 AllStars Tour.
School of Rock is a for-profit business that teaches music to children and adults. The school’s AllStars program provides students with an opportunity to perform at various venues across the United States, including, in past years, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.
Carley Evans of Attleboro and Michelle Langelier of Norton, were selected for the songwriting and performance teams, respectively. Both graduated from high school earlier this month: Evans from Attleboro High and Langelier from Bishop Feehan in Attleboro.
“It’s a highly competitive process,” said Dave LaSalle, director of School of Rock Attleboro, where both Evans and Langelier are students.
According to the School of Rock website, less than 1% of the program’s students worldwide are selected for the AllStars program.
“I was kind of shocked,” Evans said. “No one thinks they’re part of the small percent.”
This was Evans’ first year auditioning for the program. To audition for the songwriting team, she wrote and recorded herself performing an original song, titled “Masterpiece.” She both sang and played guitar in her audition but, she says, “I do a little bit of everything.”
Evans is School of Rock Attleboro’s first student to be selected for the AllStars songwriting program. She was placed onto the Southeast team, giving her the opportunity to travel to Florida the week of July 18-23 to rehearse and perform her song.
Langelier, on the other hand, has already participated in the program once before.
She was selected for the AllStars Performance team in 2021. It was a more limited experience given the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place.
Langelier has been auditioning for the AllStars program since 2019.
“It took a lot out of me when I kept getting rejected,” she said. But she continued to work on one song in particular, ”Somebody to Love” by Jefferson Airplane, and she performed it this year for her audition.
She auditioned as a vocalist and was selected for the North Atlantic team, which will perform in Boston.
Both Evans and Langelier expressed excitement about being able to participate in AllStars.
Langelier said she’s looking forward to an experience different from the mostly virtual program she went through last year. “We actually get to play live,” she said.
Evans said she is excited because, as a senior, it was her last opportunity to participate.
“(Being selected) solidified what everyone had been telling me about my songwriting ability,” she said.