Attleboro resident Lori Scales and Mary Steele of Norton have been named Commonwealth Heroines.
The title is reserved for women across the state who make outstanding contributions to their organizations and in their communities. This year’s class was recognized June 23 by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.
Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, nominated Scales.
“Through her professional and volunteer efforts, Lori has made Attleboro a better place to live, especially for those with autism and intellectual disabilities,” he said in a press release.
But that is not all Scales has done.
She has served as a member of the Attleboro School Committee and volunteers at the Hebron Food Pantry, Christmas is for Kids, the Attleboro School Store, and the Attleboro Varsity Boosters Club, which helps families in need and also ensuring they have a positive experience as members of the high school’s Blue Pride community.
“Lori is a shining example of what it means to be a heroine among us, and I am thrilled she has been recognized with the honor of Commonwealth Heroine,” Feeney said.
“I also want to recognize an additional 2023 Commonwealth Heroine from the Bristol and Norfolk District, Mary Steele of Norton, nominated by state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield,” Feeney said. “Congratulations to both Mary and Lori, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”
Barrows said he nominated Steele for “her dedication to her work and the town of Norton which has left a lasting impact on our community.”
“Mary was a member and served as Vice-Chairwoman for Norton’s Board of Selectmen for over 17 years,” Barrows said in a press release. “She has a strong work ethic evidenced by simultaneously being the owner of 7Frieght Services, a logistics company which transports products internationally while also working in local government. Mary has revealed her wide-ranging knowledge, both for her business and for the town of Norton.”
The commission is an independent state agency legislatively created in 1998 to advance Massachusetts women to full equality in all areas of life and to promote their rights and opportunities.
