ATTLEBORO — The now-former chief executive officer of the Attleboro-Norton YMCA faces charges he pushed his wife into a wall so hard that she split her head open in an alleged assault that occurred in front of their two young children.

Courtney T. Harrness, 40, was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet and post $10,000 cash bail after his arraignment and a dangerousness hearing Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.

