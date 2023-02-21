ATTLEBORO — The now-former chief executive officer of the Attleboro-Norton YMCA faces charges he pushed his wife into a wall so hard that she split her head open in an alleged assault that occurred in front of their two young children.
Courtney T. Harrness, 40, was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet and post $10,000 cash bail after his arraignment and a dangerousness hearing Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
He pleaded innocent to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and intimidating a witness.
Harrness was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at his home on Old Farm Lane in Attleboro where he was living with his wife and their two young daughters.
During a dangerousness hearing, his wife, Ashley Filipp, testified she saw blood, felt dizzy and lightheaded, and feared for her life as she got up.
“My first instinct was to get out alive and protect the kids,” Filipp testified.
Earlier in the night, she said, the family ate at a restaurant in Norton. She said Harrness drank alcohol, which she added makes him short-tempered and abusive.
She testified her husband also threw her cellphone at her, hitting her in the face and leaving a mark on her nose.
Filipp was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where she said doctors put three staples in her head. She said she also suffered bruising and a possible broken nose and the side of her face was still numb.
Filipp said the alleged incident is not the only time Harrness has been physically abusive since she met him in 2014 and married him two years later. When living in California, Filipp testifed, he pressed her face against a mattress until she could not breathe and once threatened her.
“You’re going to end up in a dumpster,” Filipp testified Harrness once told her.
She struggled to maintain her composure during the portion of her testimony where she described how she pleaded to their two young daughters for help, Harrness put his head down as he stood in the prisoner’s dock.
Assistant District Attorney Alexandria Murphy argued that Harrness should be held without bail under the state’s dangerousness law, saying the alleged assault showed a pattern of violence toward his wife.
But Paolo Corso, a Rehoboth lawyer who represents Harrness, said his client was no danger. He noted that Harrness initially had been released on $1,000 cash by a magistrate after his arrest and obeyed the terms of an emergency restraining order.
Harrness, who arrived in court in a suit and tie, was taken into custody again at the courthouse when the prosecution requested a dangerousness hearing.
Corso also argued that despite his wife’s claims of a previous assault, he has not been charged previously with any crime and was cooperative with police.
While still at the home, police even took his handcuffs off at one point, Corso said, so Harrness could give medicine to one of their children.
Corso declined to answer questions from The Sun Chronicle after the hearing.
After reviewing the testimony and photographs, Judge Michele Armour said she found Harrness was a danger but there were alternatives to jail to ensure the safety of his wife and the public.
In addition to bail and the GPS, Armour ordered Harrness to stay away from his wife, her workplace and the YMCA daycare. He was also ordered to submit to random alcohol testing.
She also ordered him to obey the terms of the restraining order obtained by his wife.
The case was continued to April.
Harrness was hired as CEO in January 2022.
In a statement issued Tuesday night, the YMCA said Harrness was immedicately placed on leave when the Y learned of his arrest.
“Since then,we have terminated his employment,” the YMCA said. “His alleged actions do not align with the YMCA’s core values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility.
“For over 150 years, the Attleboro Norton YMCA has strengthened our community by working side-by-side with our neighbors to make sure everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. We are committed to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility.”
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.