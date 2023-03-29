Leigh Fontes, chief operating officer at the Attleboro Norton YMCA since 2019, has been named interim CEO of the organization.
She brings 29 years of YMCA experience to her new role.
Attleboro Norton YMCA President and Chief Volunteer Officer Jann Alden made the announcement Tuesday.
Fontes replaces Courtney T. Harrness, who was fired by the YMCA after he was charged with violently assaulting his wife in February. Harrness has pleaded innocent.
Prior to joining the Attleboro Norton Y staff, Fontes served in senior leadership roles at the Hockomock YMCA.
“I look forward to engaging with our community partners and increasing the impact we can make supporting individuals and families all together,” Fontes said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
