Attleboro and Norton youngsters can get free “grab-and-go” lunches through the summer.
The Kids Summer Café ensures uninterrupted food for local children and teenagers when school is out, organizers say.
As food insecurity rises sharply, many families are looking for additional resources for food, they add.
Due to COVID-19, summer meals will continue to be provided in a grab-and-go style. Children do not have to be present to pick up meals. Families can to walk up or drive up to four local sites affiliated with Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative. They are all “open” meal sites, with no registration or identification required.
The bagged lunches will be served through Friday, Aug. 27.
The following locations, operated under the program Food n’ Friends, serve lunches at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday: Attleboro High School, Blue Pride Way; Briggs Playground, East Street, Attleboro; Nickerson Field, Snell Street, Attleboro; and Norton Glen Playground, Norton Glen Terrace, Norton.
“To ensure that children and families do not face a hunger gap, we begin serving free bagged lunches as soon as the school break begins,” said Lisa Piscatelli, executive director of Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative. “During this challenging time, we have seen the community come together and help families utilize meal programs and resources. Programs such as the Kids Summer Café are critical for families during the summer season.”
The Summer Food Service Program, known as Summer Eats in Massachusetts, is federally-funded.
Additional meal sites can be found on Project Bread’s website, www.projectbread.org, or by calling the FoodSource Hotline at 1-800-645-8333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.