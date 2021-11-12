On a crisp fall morning, service members past and present, local leaders and ordinary citizens talked about sacrifice, service and comradeship as Attleboro, and much of the rest of the area, marked Veterans Day.
“Without our veterans, America would not be America,” Ben Quelle, commander of the local American Legion said as he opened Thursday’s ceremony at the traditional hour of 11 a.m., the time that, 103 years ago, the armistice went into effect ending the fighting in World War I.
“Those who defend us from our enemies,” he said, must be supported...we need to serve veterans as well as they serve us.”
The event was the first live Veterans Day ceremony in two years as last year’s ceremonies were pre-recorded because of the pandemic.
Gathered at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion at Lees Pond in South Attleboro, a crowd of several dozen recited the familiar words as a group of Attleboro Girl Scouts led them in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by an a capella rendition of the national anthem by the Attleboro High School chorus.
The chorus also offered verses from the various service songs, from “The Marine Hymn” to, “Anchors Away,” to “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” to “Off We Go into the Wild Blue Yonder” and “Semper Paratus” as the flags of the nation’s armed services and merchant marine were brought forward.
Vietnam veteran Paul Pouliot, a former Army master sergeant and ex-commander of the local Legion post, and one of the guest speakers Thursday spoke of the services veterans organizations provide to those who serve, pointing out that the American Legion welcomes “and encourages conversations among veterans.”
“We call them buddy checks and we remind them that their well being matters, especially to us.”
He reminded the group that the American Legion has made suicide prevention among its highest priorities. “We must remove all stigmas from asking for help.”
Another guest speaker, former Attleboro resident and currently a staff officer with the Massachusetts Army National Guard, Col. Ken Wisnieuski, told the crowd that it was the example of his grandfather, a World War II veteran, that led him to join the military at 17.
“There was a unique bond, a special camaraderie,” between his grandfather and fellow vets. “I wanted that for myself,” he said. “I wanted to join something bigger than myself.” He also thanked all those who supported veterans. “It really makes me proud.”
Brian Vincent, 64, an Attleboro native and Pawtucket resident, came to Lees Pond Thursday because, “I believe this is such an important day that (veterans) should be honored and respected, they never should be homeless and should be treated like kings.” The son of a veteran, he said those who served are not always respected as they should be. “This is wonderful that they have this wonderful memorial here and they are putting on a good ceremony.
Other speakers included state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, city council member Ty Waterman and Mayor Paul Heroux, who read the official Veterans Day proclamation from the governor.
Several other communities in the area observed Veterans Day as well after a hiatus last year, due to the pandemic. North Attleboro and Plainville held a ceremony at Community School in North Attleboro, Foxboro veterans gathered at Ahern Middle School to hear guest speaker Joel Hunt, a veteran and participant in the Paralympics and Mansfield and Norton held their traditional parades. There were also observances in Seekonk, Rehoboth and Wrentham.
