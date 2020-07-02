ATTLEBORO — Police departments have been under attack over the last month mainly due to the killing of a Black man in Minnesota by an officer who pressed his knee on the handcuffed man’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
It was all caught on video.
But there are plenty of good officers, and that includes those in Attleboro.
On Wednesday afternoon around 3:40 p.m., two of them were notified that a man in a wheelchair was caught in a torrential downpour on Hodges Street and struggling to get home with his dog in tow.
The officers, Paul Oliveira and Eric Hohlfeld, jumped into action.
One pushed the man to his home while the other carried his pooch.
The incident was caught on video by a Hodges Street resident, Ronald Duphily, who posted it online.
Mayor Paul Heroux saw it and posted it on his Facebook page.
He said negative videos of police go viral all the time, so he’s hoping a positive one will too.
“This is awesome,” he said. “Anyone who knows enough Attleboro police officers knows this is how Attleboro police do things. They are a nice group of professionals.”
Heroux said the two officers didn’t want to be singled out because they felt they were just doing their job.
The motto of Attleboro police is “no call too small.”
But Heroux was proud of the men and posted the video, giving the cops a shout-out by name.
“In just a few hours it has been shared over 120 times and been seen by over 22,000 people,” Heroux said. “It is being viewed about 2,000-3,000 times per hour. The more people share it, the more it will be viewed.”
To view the video go to facebook.com/paulheroux.org.
